Beginning this Thursday night, citizens of Conway won’t have to drive to the beach to see a movie anymore.
Paul Farnsworth, director of public relations with B&B Theatres, confirmed this afternoon that beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, the new B&B Theatre will be open for business. Showtimes can be found at https://www.bbtheatres.com/location/conway-12
While this Thursday night’s opening will be business as usual, Farnsworth said that later in 2020 when the renovations are completed, there will be a much bigger party.
“The red carpet will be rolled out when we remodel and introduce our new amenities in the coming months,” Farnsworth said.
Changes will include a new roof and HVAC system, and much more.
"We have planned a comprehensive remodel of the facility and will announce those details later, once we’ve worked through the permits and community requirements," Farnsworth said.
The theater will remain open throughout the renovation process.
The venue closed in January amid the bankruptcy of its parent company, Frank Theaters. Missouri-based B&B Theatres acquired the over 2,000-seat building.
B&B is the sixth largest theater chain in the United States, according to the company’s website. The company dates back to 1924 and operates more than 50 theaters in eight states. The Conway acquisition, which is already listed on the B&B website, is the company’s first in South Carolina. The other theaters are in Kansas, Florida, Missouri, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Iowa and Texas.
Farnsworth said earlier this fall that moviegoers will be able to take advantage of the B&B Theatres Backstage Pass Loyalty Program, a free program that awards guests for attendance and purchases at the box office and concession stand, as well as ticket and concession discounts on Tuesdays and other great perks! Guests can sign up online at bbtheatres.com and start earning rewards.
Speaking of the 12-screen location, B&B Theatres President and CEO Bob Bagby said, “We are thrilled with this opportunity and can’t wait to get the doors open! Conway is a beautiful community and we are so grateful to be able to retain former General Manager Max Rittmeier. His expertise and love for the location is invaluable, and we welcome him to the B&B family!”
Farnsworth said guests can find B&B Theatres on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube as well as the aforementioned Web site for continued updates, as well as movie times and other details.
The Conway theater’s property, which covers about 10 acres, was transferred on Sept. 10 to a Texas-based LLC called Conway Movie Co., according to Horry County property records. The theater was acquired through the foreclosure process from Surrey Bank and Trust for $2.65 million.
