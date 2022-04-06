The City of Conway plans to spend $46,500 for engineering services at its sports center and Collins Park as the city moves forward with plans to add tennis, pickleball and basketball courts.

City council on Monday voted unanimously to spend $29,000 on engineering for upgrades at Collins Park. The project includes new asphalt tennis courts, two pickleball courts and one basketball court. The money would pay for a topographic and tree survey, site construction plans, construction staking and construction administration.

Council also approved spending $17,500 for engineering at the Sports & Fitness Center on Mill Pond Road for three clay tennis courts.

The city plans to use the engineering firm Rowe Professional Services Company, which has a location in Myrtle Beach. The $46,500 is just for engineering and does not include any construction.

The city previously had six clay courts at the Riverfront Tennis Center, but those were damaged from flooding and unable to be rebuilt after Hurricane Florence in 2018.

Now, city officials hope rebuilding courts at the Sports & Fitness Center will provide space for senior tournaments.

"Our tennis community in Conway has remained interested in seeing clay courts being available," said Conway city spokeswoman June Wood. "Clay courts provide a softer surface for older citizens."

The additional two asphalt courts will expand the footprint of tennis for youth. That surface is the same type they would see in competitions across the state, Wood said. Residents have also asked the city for more pickleball courts.

"The hope in these additions is that we have returned and given new opportunity to our residents to continue to enjoy each individual sport and for our youth to have the opportunity to experience these sports," Wood said.

Funds for the engineering services are allocated in the city’s budget, Wood said.

The city will know the estimated cost of construction once the engineering firm completes the site plans and moves forward from there.