The City of Conway plans to spend $46,500 for engineering services at its sports center and Collins Park as the city moves forward with plans to add tennis, pickleball and basketball courts.
City council on Monday voted unanimously to spend $29,000 on engineering for upgrades at Collins Park. The project includes new asphalt tennis courts, two pickleball courts and one basketball court. The money would pay for a topographic and tree survey, site construction plans, construction staking and construction administration.
Council also approved spending $17,500 for engineering at the Sports & Fitness Center on Mill Pond Road for three clay tennis courts.
The city plans to use the engineering firm Rowe Professional Services Company, which has a location in Myrtle Beach. The $46,500 is just for engineering and does not include any construction.
The city previously had six clay courts at the Riverfront Tennis Center, but those were damaged from flooding and unable to be rebuilt after Hurricane Florence in 2018.
Now, city officials hope rebuilding courts at the Sports & Fitness Center will provide space for senior tournaments.
"Our tennis community in Conway has remained interested in seeing clay courts being available," said Conway city spokeswoman June Wood. "Clay courts provide a softer surface for older citizens."
The additional two asphalt courts will expand the footprint of tennis for youth. That surface is the same type they would see in competitions across the state, Wood said. Residents have also asked the city for more pickleball courts.
"The hope in these additions is that we have returned and given new opportunity to our residents to continue to enjoy each individual sport and for our youth to have the opportunity to experience these sports," Wood said.
Funds for the engineering services are allocated in the city’s budget, Wood said.
The city will know the estimated cost of construction once the engineering firm completes the site plans and moves forward from there.
The city initially talked about building two courts behind the center, which would involve moving drainage and taking up parking lot space. However, Mayor Pro Tem Alex Hyman, who made the motions Monday to move forward with the engineering services, said after measuring another area where a multipurpose field currently sits, he found the space would accommodate three courts.
“It kind of made more sense to do that,” Hyman said. “We should have little grading there.” He added that substantially less work would be needed on the multipurpose field.
As the city’s population grows, so does its needs for more space for its recreation teams. City council has discussed ways to accommodate that growth, including potentially purchasing more property, though those options are limited in areas close to existing parks and close to the Sports & Fitness Center where wetlands exist. Council has also discussed incentives in hopes of recruiting more coaches.
Hyman said he would ideally like to see areas specific to sports, for example one complex per sport.
"In a perfect world, that would be great," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.