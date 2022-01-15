A 64-year-old Conway man died in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 701 in the Bucksport area Friday evening, authorities said.
A 2001 Honda motorcycle was traveling north on U.S. 701 and a 2006 Toyota SUV was traveling south when the two vehicles collided, said Trooper Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. A 64-year-old from Conway died on scene from injuries sustained in the crash, said Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy.
The fatal wreck happened about 5:30 p.m. at Bucksport Road, Pye said. The driver of the Toyota was not injured, he said.
The name of the motorcyclist will be released when next of kin is notified, Bellamy said.
The SCHP is investigating.
