For his anger endureth but a moment; in his favour is life: weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning.
Psalm 30:5 KJV
Matthew Cooke was a good son, who loved his parents, had an impressive vocabulary, put words together beautifully and loved the Lord, but he just couldn’t beat the demons that plagued his life.
He had a reputation for making his classmates laugh and others around him happy.
“They just never saw the tears, and neither did we, until years later,” his mom said.
What his parents, Tom and Wanda Cooke, didn’t know until much later was that Matthew was suffering with depression and thoughts of wanting to die as early as fifth grade.
In his teen years, he was introduced to alcohol on a campout with some of his buddies. He didn’t realize that something so simple would lead to a life of addiction, but the rest of his life was a painful series of ups and downs, according to his mom.
“See Matthew never really gave up,” Mrs. Cooke said. “He always wanted to be better, and he really, really, really tried.”
Another thing Matthew began when he was very young, 9-years-old to be exact, was write. His works over the years included stories and just putting down on paper some of his thoughts about his family and their travels all over the country, his life, nature and even one about a cowboy hat.
Matthew frequently asked his mom to review his work and give her opinion.
“He just had a gift for words; he really did,” she said.
After he lost his “battle with demons”, (He died Nov. 3, 2019 at just 49-years-old.) his mother found more of his handwritten thoughts, and that put her on a quest to help others, she said.
“Even through these difficult days he never lost his faith in God. He never failed to tell people what God had done for him,” she said.
Adding these newly-found treasures with the ones Mrs. Cooke already had kicked off a 19-month quest to shine a light on depression and addiction.
Mrs. Cooke says it’s hard to understand why Matthew suffered from depression and addition.
“There’s no rhyme or reason because he had an idyllic childhood; he really did,” Mrs. Cooke said, adding that they traveled all over the country and frequently spent time in the Great Smoky Mountains that she refers to as her family’s “happy place.”
The Cookes moved to Conway when Matthew was 3-years-old. He earned a bachelor’s degree in education and was working on a master’s degree when he died.
“I think for the first couple of months I was pretty much just going through the motions,” Mrs. Cooke said about life without her firstborn son.
They had a fairly normal Thanksgiving and Christmas season, but then January came and reality began to settle in.
That’s when she moved into action.
The result is a book of Matthew’s writings with the title Joy Comes in the Morning.
She received the final version of the book around the end of August; by this past week she had already sold between 60 and 75 books and was getting nice notes and telephone messages from friends who had read it.
When the former stay-at-home mom, turned schoolteacher, decided to put Matthew’s writings into a book, she hardly knew where to start, but God began to lead her through the process. Her first task was to find a publishing company that would accept the project. A friend suggested Covenant Books, Inc. After submitting some samples of Matthew’s work and having lots of conversations with company personnel, she received a note saying Matthew’s work had been accepted.
Now that’s when the hard part started, she said. She had to edit copy, write an introduction for the book, take a picture for the cover and continue to correspond with her publishers.
“My prayer was, and this is what from the very beginning our prayers were, is that it would bring glory to God. It would bring glory and honor to God,” she said.
Now, 19 months later, she holds the final product in her hands and is quick to read her introduction that is filled with her deepest thoughts.
“I couldn’t read this out loud not too long ago,” she said recalling a day when she wrote to her son and Matthew’s two children as if the letter was coming from Matthew.
She told his brother Andrew that she thought the things she was writing would be like the things his brother would be saying to him from heaven, “and I couldn’t read it,” she said. “I broke down and cried and cried and cried. I hadn’t done that in a long time.”
The first thing she did was give thanks to the Lord and now she’s doing that constantly because without His help, just giving her the wisdom of what to do next and putting the right people into her path to help her, she wouldn’t have been able to complete her project.
“I think I felt certainly thankfulness, but just overwhelmed that it had finally come to fruition…You know that it had finally happened,” she said.
She is also enjoying comments from people who have read the book, knowing that “they are getting to know him the way we knew him or they see the insights that they’re learning from it. That’s very rewarding for me,” she said.
Some of the things in the book she thinks people might not understand because they relate to personal experiences of her family. For instance, she thinks a referral to “little green men” might cause readers to think about Martians instead of the little green plastic Army men her boys played with, or the “washing machine” might really be something that washes clothes instead of a rapid in a mountain creek that frequently turned over the boys’ inner tubes.
But the overriding message is there, and she believes there are things in the book that will speak to families and people who are suffering from addiction.
“Back in those days when I was just so happy-go-lucky, nobody had a clue what I was going through,” she said, adding that she didn't want to share her “dirty laundry”.
“Little did I know how many of them were going through the same thing,” she said.
She has some thoughts on living with a person who is struggling with addiction.
Although she says “tough love” that many counselors espouse might work for some people, she just doesn’t think it would have been right for her family.
She thinks if they had tried it, Matthew might have died years before he did, taking away his chance to be married and give them two beautiful grandchildren, who have brought great blessings into their lives.
“I just want to say to them, never give up on your child. Always love them… Where there’s breath, there’s hope. Enjoy everyday,” she said.
Mrs. Cooke says every time she reads Matthew’s writings she sees something new and different and expects the book’s reader will, too.
But the bottom line is when they get to the end they’ll see that there’s hope – and “Joy Comes in the Morning.”
Matthew’s book can be purchased online at Books-A-Million, Barnes & Noble and Amazon. Cost is $25.95 for hardback and $12.95 for paperback.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.