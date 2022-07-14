A $510,000 grant from The Duke Endowment is expected to create a telehealth team at Conway Medical Center to improve health care in rural and underserved areas, according to a release from the hospital.

The funds will help the new team oversee and schedule telehealth services as the hospital system has seen "tremendous growth" in telehealth over the last few years.

According to CMC, the grant will be used to "promote the usage of telehealth both internally and externally, oversee the telehealth program and schedule telehealth services for the hospital."

The hospital expects the team to include a nurse practitioner/telehealth coordinator and a patient navigator. The team will help assess telehealth strategies and services in hopes of improving health care in rural and underserved areas where people have chronic disease and high rates of poverty, according to CMC.

"People living in rural communities often have limited access to health care, travel long distances to receive care, and may even delay care until they have a health emergency," said Bret Barr, CMC president and CEO. "Rural areas are seeing higher infection and death rates related to COVID-19 due to several factors, including a much higher percentage of underlying conditions, difficulty accessing medical care, and lack of health insurance. Expanding our current telehealth program to extend services will decrease challenges and barriers to care for these vulnerable populations."

CMC plans to examine data on patients applying for "charity care" in one year and select about 500 participants for a "pilot project" that will provide telehealth services, according to the hospital. Services will be offered to patients throughout the life of the grant and will determine "whether the utilization of telehealth improves health outcomes for the underserved."

"The pilot program will aim to teach these patients how to utilize telehealth and patient portal services, provide the selected patients with primary care or specialty care services via telehealth, and follow up with them to examine health outcomes," the release states.