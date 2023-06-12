Conway Medical Center was gifted $45,000 from The Leon Levine Foundation for the third year in a row to help support mobile outreach programs, according to a release.

“Accessible healthcare is extremely important for our community," said CMC President and CEO Brian Argo. "We are so grateful to TLLF for their ongoing support and generosity. This is the third year TLLF has awarded a grant that will help ensure CMC can continue to provide lifesaving services out in the community."

Otherwise known as the healthreach community outreach programs, the hospital system offers health programs that travel around the area to help those who are uninsured or underinsured and provides a way to get access to healthcare.

The programs include the CMC healthreach van, which makes stops monthly throughout the area to provide wellness screenings for blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol. Afterwards the staff teaches patients preventative measures and treatment options to keep them healthy and aware.

Also part of the outreach programs is a mobile mammography center that offers 3D mammography imaging to women who might not be able to visit a hospital for a breast cancer screening.

CMC has a food program - CMC Smart Snacks - for kids that coordinates, packs and delivers snacks each weekend during the school year to children to reduce food insecurity.

These programs will be able to use grant funds to ensure that CMC can continue helping the community.

“The Leon Levine Foundation is proud to continue its support for Conway Medical Center’s mobile outreach programs. This form of service delivery is essential for the people of Horry County as they receive access to quality care in the communities where they live and work," said Tom Lawrence, president of The Leon Levine Foundation.

The foundation was established in 1980 by Leon Levine, the founder of Family Dollar Stores, Inc. and supports programs and organizations that improve the human condition through investments in education and healthcare. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the Foundation works across North and South Carolina with a track record of success and strong leadership.