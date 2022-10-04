A crew with the City of Conway hung pink pumpkins from the trees at the entrance to Conway Medical Center on Tuesday morning for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“The pink here is for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we certainly hope as people drive by and see the pink pumpkins that it's a reminder about what Breast Cancer Awareness Month is all about which is early detection,” said Allyson Floyd, a media relations strategist for Conway Medical Center.

People who are unable to make it to the medical center to get screened for breast cancer are encouraged to use CMC's mammography van.

“We have programs available here at the Conway Medical Center to help. We don't want anyone to have barriers to getting the care they need and getting those screenings,” Floyd said. “We have programs available to help with costs. We have programs like our mobile mammography center, which is the van, so if a patient has an issue with traveling to get a screening, we have that availability on the van for people to be able to get their screening.”

Floyd also said that the technology used in the van for screenings is the same as the technology used in the imaging center, which is also open to anyone looking to get screened.

The American Cancer Society says that women ages 45 to 54 should get screened annually while women who are 55 and older should be screened every two years, unless a medical provider says otherwise. Additionally, women of all ages should report any major changes in how their breasts feel to a medical provider.

The Centers for Disease Control and Preventions says that men can also get breast cancer, but that is not as likely to occur in men as in women.