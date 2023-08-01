After 95 years of serving Conway and Horry County, the Conway Medical Center has teamed up with another nonprofit provider to offer more services to an even wider medical community.

CMC announced Tuesday that it has joined forces with Novant Health to expand services to the greater Grand Strand and Pee Dee regions.

Novant Health is a not-for-profit system of 15 medical centers and more than 1,900 physicians in over 800 locations, as well as numerous outpatient surgery centers, medical plazas, rehabilitation programs, diagnostic imaging centers and community health outreach programs. Novant Health's more than 36,000 team members and physician partners care for patients and communities in North Carolina and South Carolina.

The organizations say this partnership will allow CMC to reach into more underserved areas and will also provide additional treatment options for its patients.

CMC president and CEO Brian Argo said the agreement has been in the works for several years.

“We’ve been looking for a strategic partner,” Argo said. “Novant felt like home. We really like their geographical presence along the coastal regions. With facilities across the line in Brunswick County and Wilmington, our patients will have more treatment options.”

Argo said partnering with Novant will allow the hospital system to evaluate the needs of the entire community, especially those currently underserved.

He added this move will help toward continued workforce growth in Horry and Georgetown counties.

“This will give us greater opportunities to work with Coastal Carolina University and Horry-Georgetown Tech to provide more medical personnel,” Argo said.

Novant Health executive vice-president Jeff Lindsay said the organization has a tradition of improving the health of communities and this partnership falls in line with what the company does in the medical field.

“Both of our organizations have a great track record for providing excellent medical service to our communities,” Lindsay said. “This will give us a chance to evaluate any health disparities and to create work growth for the region.”