Conway Medical Center will host its 2022 Golf Classic at two Grand Strand golf courses this month.

Golfers may sign up through May 15 to participate in the tournament, which is set for May 26-28 at Pine Lakes Country Club and TPC Myrtle Beach.

It will be a two-person team, handicapped/best ball match tournament. Participants must submit their handicap or average score before to the start of the tournament to be flighted, according to CMC, and handicaps will be based on 80% of GHIN or average score.

The golf tournament has raised more than $2.5 million to support Conway Medical Center Foundation’s initiatives that include CMC’s Healthreach program, Smart Snacks, Mobile Mammography Center and scholarships, according to CMC.

For more information and to register, visit https://www.cmcfoundationsc.com/events/golf-classic/#format.