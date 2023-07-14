Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy would like to see her two terms as the mayor of Conway extended to three terms.
Blain-Bellamy says she might have considered at one point not running for re-election, but about two years ago she decided to try for another term.
“I love what I do and I love my community,” she said. “We are making tremendous progress in ways that make living here even more enjoyable and pleasing than ever has been the case in the past.”
Blain-Bellamy believes, over the years, she and her six council members have made some really good decisions that have moved Conway forward, and she wants to continue to be a part of those successes.
She points to a vibrant downtown that rarely has a vacant building.
“They (downtown stores) are occupied. They represent active businesses or they’re being renovated for the same thing,” she said.
She also touts the city’s success in receiving grant money to follow best practices to move water more safely through the area to help reduce flooding.
She also likes the way the Conway Recreation Department is responding to Conway’s citizens. During her tenure the department developed “an all inclusive park” so children with abilities that might keep them from enjoying the things that other children do can now enjoy them.
As Conway’s population ages, the Recreation Department is adding new sports that everyone can enjoy. She mentions pickleball and disc golf.
The city also has earned a fire ISO (Insurance Services Office) rating of one, which is the best possible score.
It says that in terms of professionalism and response that the city has shown that it is as ready as any department to respond to any tragedy that might occur, she said.
She believes that most Conwayites are happy with the city’s considerable growth and bases that on the smiles she sees on people’s faces and the comments people make to her.
She says it’s a really good time to be in Conway and she wants to continue to be part of growing all of the things that make people happy to be here.
Blain-Bellamy had no comment on a recent council meeting when hundreds of people turned out to oppose or support a city proclamation designating Conway as a Pride City for the month of June.
“I think that has spoken for itself,” she said.
Conway’s mayor is a native of Conway, who began her career working in social work, according to the city’s biography.
She joined the city’s political body as a council member and later served as mayor pro-tem. She became the city’s first black mayor in 2016.
She is a former president of the Association of South Carolina Mayors, chair of the Waccamaw Regional Council of Governments and first vice president of the Municipal Association of South Carolina.
She earned an associate’s degree from Coastal Carolina University, plus bachelor’s, master’s and law degrees from the University of South Carolina, practicing criminal and domestic law.
In 2019, the Upsilon Beta Beta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity named her Citizen of the Year.
She and her husband Bobby Bellamy are members of Friendship Baptist Church in Conway.
