A Conway man won big from a scratch-off lottery ticket, according to a press release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.
The man, who the release does not name, won $250,000 from a Spectacular Extra Play ticket he bought from Minuteman Food Mart No. 56 on Church Street in Conway.
“I played for the fun of it,” he said.
Four top prizes of $250,000 remain in the Spectacular Extra Play game, with odds of one in 750,000.
The store that sold the claimed ticket received a $2,500 commission.
