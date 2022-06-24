A Conway man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday for a deadly shooting in Bucksport about a year ago, the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor's Office said in a release.
John Edward Brown, 42, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in connection to the death of Phillip Jerome Huggins, Assistant Solicitor O'Bryan Martin said in the release.
On June 11, 2021, Brown, unprovoked, approached Huggins and repeatedly struck Huggins in his vehicle outside of a convenience store on Bucksport Road near Conway, the release said.
Brown then produced a handgun, which discharged and struck Huggins, ultimately killing him, according to the release. The whole incident was captured on surveillance cameras.
Despite fleeing the scene, Brown later surrendered to Horry County Police that afternoon.
“This was a senseless act of violence, and a completely avoidable tragedy,” Martin said in the release. “We would like to thank all members of the public and law enforcement who assisted with this investigation.”
With voluntary manslaughter being considered a violent and most serious offense, Brown must serve 85% of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.
