A Conway man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to a deadly shooting in November 2019.

Aarin Jamal Michael, 29, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in connection to the killing of 21-year-old Charles "CeeJay" Hemingway Jr.

Assistant Solicitor James Stanko prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office and Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson presided over the hearing.

Culbertson sentenced Michael to 20 years in prison following the guilty plea, according to a release from the solicitor's office. Michael must serve at least 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for supervised release.

The charge stemmed from an incident on Nov. 29, 2019, in which Michael and Hemingway got into a fist fight at a home on Mayfield Drive in Conway belonging to Michael’s mother, authorities said. Hemingway won the fight, during which a firearm fell out of Michael’s pocket. While Hemingway attempted to recover from the fight in the hallway, Michael picked up the weapon, fired two shots at Hemingway and fled the scene.

He was apprehended 10 days later at a house approximately 14 miles away in Loris, the release said.

Stanko expressed his gratitude to those involved in this case, adding Hemingway was well-loved within his family and community and will be deeply missed.

“We would like to thank all members of the victim’s family for the help they provided in prosecuting Mr. Michael and to again offer them our condolences on the tragic loss of CeeJay," Stanko said. "Thanks are additionally given to the friends of the family, neighbors, and community organizations that supported the family during this difficult time and to the various witnesses that came forward and assisted this case."

Stank also gave his appreciation to law enforcement and the work put into the investigation.

"Based on the group efforts of all these various people and organizations, justice was found for CeeJay," Stanko said.