An 82-year-old Conway man died Thursday following a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 501, said Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.
Barry French, of Conway, died from multiple injuries sustained in the collision, Fowler said.
Fowler said the collision happened just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday near Conbraco Circle and Highway 501 in Conway.
According to Master Trooper Brian Lee with S.C. Highway Patrol, the collision involved a 2015 Nissan Sport Utility and a 2020 Kia, driven by French. Lee said the Nissan was traveling north on Highway 501 when the Kia failed to yield the right of way and struck the Nissan, causing it go into a ditch. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, according to Lee.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
