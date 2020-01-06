A Conway man Monday pleaded guilty in relation to an armed robbery in 2016 and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, according to a news release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Craig Ronnie Bright, 49, pleaded guilty to the armed robbery of a 69-year-old woman on April 26, 2016, in Conway, said Nancy Livesay, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the Solicitor’s Office with assistant solicitor Chris Helms.
Prosecutors said Bright took a debit card from Betty Taylor and cut her several times, including on her neck, before going to an ATM and withdrawing money from her account.
Taylor has since passed away. Her family attended Monday’s hearing and spoke to the judge before the sentencing.
The case was set to be tried starting the week of Jan. 13.
Circuit Judge Steven John handed down the sentence as part of a negotiation that recommended a sentence between 10 to 15 years.
Bright is required to serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.
He is also serving a four-year prison sentence for his parole being revoked in 2017 for a previous unrelated armed robbery charge, the release said.
