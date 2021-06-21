A judge on Monday sentenced a 26-year-old Conway man to 18 years in prison without the possibility of parole on a charge of voluntary manslaughter for his involvement in a 2017 Myrtle Beach motel shooting.

Judge Benjamin Culbertson handed down the sentence after Larry Carter pleaded guilty to the January 2017 shooting at the Lazy G Motel. Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Senior Assistant Solicitor Josh Holford prosecuted the case.

Witnesses identified Carter as the man who fatally shot 33-year-old Rashad Atkins, according to the solicitor’s office, which described the shooting at a “drug-related robbery.”

“Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department did a great job using license plate information, cell phone data, facial recognition, witness statements, and city cameras to track down all the people who had been in and out of the motel room, many of them using or purchasing drugs throughout the day, to get to the bottom of who was inside at the time of the shooting, and who committed the crime,” said Holford in a press release.