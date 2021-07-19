A Conway man was found guilty Monday of charges of animal cruelty a month after a video began circulating on social media of a dog being abused by a stick or pole, according to a release from the Horry County Police Department.
Marcell Riggins, 49, was sentenced to an additional five days in jail instead of paying a fine, the release said.
Riggins was arrested on June 18 following a video that surfaced on social media and appeared to show a dog being abused. The HCPD Environmental Unit began an investigation after becoming aware of the social media post and through tips from members in the community. Six dogs in total were seized and on June 23, Riggins surrendered all six of his dogs at the post-seizure hearing, the release said.
According to jail records, Riggins was initially charged with ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, on June 18 and was released on $500 bond the following day.
Riggins is currently booked at J. Reuben Long Detention Center and will be released on July 24 when his five-day jail sentence ends.
According to the release, the dogs involved in this incident are not currently available for rescue adoption.
