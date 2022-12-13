A Conway man was shot and killed in his home Sunday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.
Brandon Robinson, 42, died at the scene about 9:10 p.m. after he was shot, said chief deputy coroner Tamara Willard.
Conway police responded to the 900 block of Forest Loop Road at about 8:55 p.m. after reports of shots fired, according to an incident report.
Conway Police Department is investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
