A 71-year-old Conway man died in a single-vehicle wreck on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.

Donald Brown died on scene of the crash on East Country Club Drive, said deputy coroner Patty Bellamy.

Just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, Conway police said officers were on scene of a vehicle crash with life-threatening injuries. East Country Club Drive between Long Avenue and Highway 905 has reopened to all traffic following the crash.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week to determine the cause of death, Bellamy said.

Reach Hannah Strong Oskin at 843-488-7242 or hannah.oskin@myhorrynews.com. Follow her on Twitter @HannahSOskin.

