A 71-year-old Conway man died in a single-vehicle wreck on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.
Donald Brown died on scene of the crash on East Country Club Drive, said deputy coroner Patty Bellamy.
Just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, Conway police said officers were on scene of a vehicle crash with life-threatening injuries. East Country Club Drive between Long Avenue and Highway 905 has reopened to all traffic following the crash.
An autopsy is scheduled for later this week to determine the cause of death, Bellamy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.