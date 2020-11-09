An Horry County jury on Friday convicted a 44-year-old Conway man of murder and other charges in a 2018 shooting in Myrtle Beach that left another man dead.
Javaline Dawkins was convicted of murder, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection to the case, according to a news release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Police had charged Dawkins with killing a North Carolina man on U.S. 17 at 29th Avenue North.
Circuit Court Judge Michael G. Nettles sentenced Dawkins to life in prison.
The incident happened on June 27, 2018, after Dawkins kidnapped the victim, 27-year-old Ryan Bryant, the release said.
The two men knew each other and met for an illegal drug transaction, according to the release.
Bryant escaped the vehicle at 29th Avenue North on U.S. 17 Bypass, the solicitor’s office said, and Dawkins shot him several times before driving away.
Through witness statements and video surveillance, Myrtle Beach police identified Dawkins and apprehended him.
