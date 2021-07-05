A 29-year-old Conway man has been arrested in connection to a crash that sent three people to the hospital, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee of S.C. Highway Patrol.
Timothy Joseph Tindall is charged with three counts of felony DUI great bodily injury results, according to jail records. As of Monday afternoon, he is still incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $75,000 bond.
The crash happened Saturday evening on Secondary 29 near Dew Lane in the Conway area, according to Lee. A 2008 Pickup, driven by Tindall, struck a 2007 Chrysler, Lee said.
Three people were taken to a local hospital, according to Lee. Lee could not provide an update on their conditions.
The crash is still under investigation.
