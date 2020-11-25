A Conway man is charged with five counts of attempted murder in connection to a Sept. 22 shooting on the 1100 block of Boundary Street that left two people injured.
Police said Perry Taylor, 22, is one of three people accused of firing into a vehicle and apartment. Police said two people in the apartment were shot, but did not die.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol arrested Taylor on Tuesday.
No bail was set during Taylor's Wednesday morning bond hearing, according to jail records.
Regenald Evans Jr., Anquon Smoot, and Jahnyshia Dozier are still wanted in connection to the shooting, according to police.
Conway police ask anyone with information about the case to call (843) 248-1790.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.