A Conway man was denied bond Thursday afternoon in connection with sexual assault cases that were reported in the early 2000s in Horry County.
Randy Earl Barnhill, 57, appeared in court for a bond hearing Thursday after his previous bond was denied in July 2022.
Senior assistant solicitor Leigh Waller explained the cases to the courtroom Thursday afternoon.
“The victim of this [particular] case is present and wishes to speak,” Waller said. “She was essentially just grabbed in a parking lot one day after work. It was a complete stranger, someone she didn’t know. She was forced to masturbate the defendant, and we have the semen from that case. And SLED tells me that semen is a match. If he is sentenced in that case, he’d be sent for 50 years in prison.”
Waller listed out additional cases where a victim was kidnapped and sexually assaulted in a parking lot similar to the 2000 incident, a case where a house was broken into and a rape occurred, and another incident where the suspect broke into a house to masterbate and was discovered by the homeowner.
Waller asked the judge to deny bond due to the defendant's 11 charges and to consider the bravery of the victims who came to the courtroom.
“That night I was attacked forever changed my view of the world,” a victim said to the courtroom. “I was a very trusting person, I was a very caring person, and now I don’t look at strangers that same way. It forever changed me. It’s as fresh in my mind as it was 23 years ago. …The thoughts of him being a self-employed plumber where he would have access to people's homes is not a very comforting thought, and I ask that you please deny the bond.”
Waller said another victim was present in the courtroom, but did not wish to speak. She said a third victim was notified, but chose not to attend out of fear of the suspect.
“We’re not talking about one isolated incident, we’re talking about a pattern of behavior,” Waller said. “And the state feels that if he were allowed to be free, he would pose a significant danger to the community.”
Defense attorney Morgan Martin asked the judge to consider that Barnhill has lived in Horry County as a resident of Conway his entire life, and that Barnhill is innocent until proven guilty.
“He has numerous family members here today… he did and he has for years worked as a sub-contracted plumber where they’re building houses; not in peoples houses, necessarily, but where they’re building houses,” Martin said. “...Randy says he not guilty. And his family believes him. Obviously what happened to these ladies and any of the other charges involved is not defendable, and I’m not here to do that. The question we got today is, what do we do about bail hearing in the dependency of the investigation and the trial.”
Martin raised questions about the accuracy of the DNA evidence that linked his client to crimes.
“These charges run from anywhere from 17 to 20 years old,” Martin said. “That doesn’t mean it didn’t happen, that doesn’t mean whoever committed them shouldn’t be punished, but they say we got a match. That’s the evidence in this case, is the match. Some people say that’s really good evidence. But I don’t know if it is or not; that's why we have a trial, that's why he hasn’t been sentenced yet. Because it's still to be determined whether or not he’s guilty.”
Barnhill was arrested in June 2022 and faces multiple charges including one count of violent burglary, two counts of non-violent burglary in the first degree, two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature upon an emergency service provider, one count of exposure of private parts in a lewd or lascivious manner, one count of failing to render aid or give information as well as the aforementioned kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct charges.
Barnhill was first identified as a suspect by Horry County police in late May 2022.
He was later arrested on June 9, 2022. Police attributed the break in the case to scientific evidence and advances in technology. A circuit court judge denied bond for Barnhill last July.
Barnhill’s criminal history stretches back to 1989 with a conviction for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
He also has two indecent exposure convictions from 1993 and 1995 in Horry County — the first of those charges landed him on the sex offender registry — and another 2017 indecent exposure conviction out of Georgetown County.
Last year after his arrest, Horry County police said the department is aware of cases in neighboring jurisdictions that match the same offender description and method of operation, and they were in contact with those agencies.
