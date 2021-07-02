A Conway man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting that injured one person at a Hardee's on Church Street on Thursday afternoon, according to City of Conway spokesperson Brooke Holden.
Donald Rochester, 74, was arrested Thursday evening following a shooting at 1506 Church Street in Conway.
Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Holden said that one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Rochester is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol. He is currently being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
