Conway Hardees Shooting July 1

Police respond to a shooting at a Conway Hardee's on Church Street. One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting. One person, 74-year-old Donald Rochester of Conway, was arrested in connection to the shooting. Photo by Christian Boschult.

 Ian Livingston Brooking ian.brooking@myhorrynews.com

A Conway man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting that injured one person at a Hardee's on Church Street on Thursday afternoon, according to City of Conway spokesperson Brooke Holden.

Donald Rochester, 74, was arrested Thursday evening following a shooting at 1506 Church Street in Conway.

Donald Rochester

Donald Rochester, 74, of Conway, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol in connection to a shooting at a Hardee's on Church Street in Conway. Photo courtesy to J. Rueben Long Detention Center. 

Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Holden said that one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries. 

Rochester is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol. He is currently being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Reach Ian Livingston Brooking at 843-248-6882 for any story ideas or news happening in your area.

0
1
0
1
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.