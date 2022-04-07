The City of Conway is taking a look at creating a second wetland park, hoping to cut some flooding while giving Conway and its visitors a pleasant passive recreation area, according to city officials and council members.
The second park is one of about six that Conway Councilman Alex Hyman hopes the city will eventually craft along Crabtree Canal and over to an area behind Conway High School.
The first one that the city hopes to build will be near Trinity United Methodist Church. City officials expect to learn soon if they will get a grant necessary to build the park that is already carrying the name of Chestnut Bay.
The second, as yet unnamed about 7.5-acre park, is planned for Hawthorne Drive and Long Avenue. Of that, 4.5 acres are existing wetlands and three are upland. The property abuts Crabtree Canal and Swamp on one side and Crabtree Drive on another.
Niceties in the park include a two-acre pond, a fishing pier, a picnic shelter with six tables, a gravel parking lot with handicapped parking and bike racks off of Crabtree Drive; two-foot and 6-foot-wide trails, with an elevated boardwalk bridge; a canoe/kayak drop off/turn around and launch on Long Avenue, wetland plantings and a butterfly garden that is set to be part of Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy’s Mayor Monarch Project.
Trails will connect with Crabtree Greenway and the canoe/kayak launch area will connect with the Blue Trail which will allow sightseers to travel to Downtown Conway by water.
A position paper created by Conway city staff says the park will facilitate about seven acres of stormwater storage equating to about 203,657 gallons during a one-inch rainfall. During that same event it is estimated that 58 percent to 78 percent of the pathogens and bacteria can be removed from the water by filtering it through the wetland.
City officials say the park will be the first of its kind in South Carolina and one of a few on the East Coast.
The park is expected to cost about $250,000 and will be constructed by the city’s Public Works Department headed by Brandon Harrelson. The cost does not include boardwalks with plans now for natural pathways until more funding can be found to add the boardwalks.
The property was part of the city’s FEMA buyout fund with the first section of the proposed park coming in 2002 from flooding after Hurricane Floyd and the rest coming in 2019 from flooding caused by Hurricane Florence, according to city spokesperson June Wood, who says the Army Corps of Engineers still must give its okay to the plan.
Hyman says when he ran for a seat on the Conway City Council one of his pledges was to do as much as he could to reduce damage from floodwaters.
When the river rises, it comes down Crabtree Canal and, unfortunately, winds up in people’s homes. The idea of creating the Carolina Bay-type ponds is to retain some of that water and release it slowly so it doesn’t flow too quickly into nearby residents’ yards and homes, according to Hyman.
He says Chestnut Bay will be able to hold more water than this second park that will serve as a retention pond, of sorts, for water coming from the Conway Country Club area.
He envisions the park holding water before it naturally begins to release cleaner water and at a slower pace than it does now.
He said one of the main goals here is to make the wetland areas friendly for neighbors and feel like parks. He envisions people eventually being able to fish in this second park and walk around enjoying nature.
He says the City of Conway is doing everything it can to help residents, who have been affected by flooding. He points to Harrelson’s efforts to clean ditches around town that have not been kept clear.
His plan is to create these parks along Crabtree and then, perhaps partner with Horry County to continue on behind Conway High School.
“The idea is to do it so we can control not only what’s being put into Crabtree, but the amount that’s being put into Crabtree so we eventually can get a handle on flooding,” he said.
Councilman William Goldfinch also supports the idea, pointing out that the parks will be created on property that the city bought using FEMA funds. The property is otherwise unusable, so he likes the idea of turning it into something natural and beautiful, something that can help the level of flooding and, at the same time, provide passive recreation.
