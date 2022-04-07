The City of Conway is taking a look at creating a second wetland park, hoping to cut some flooding while giving Conway and its visitors a pleasant passive recreation area, according to city officials and council members.

The second park is one of about six that Conway Councilman Alex Hyman hopes the city will eventually craft along Crabtree Canal and over to an area behind Conway High School.

The first one that the city hopes to build will be near Trinity United Methodist Church. City officials expect to learn soon if they will get a grant necessary to build the park that is already carrying the name of Chestnut Bay.

The second, as yet unnamed about 7.5-acre park, is planned for Hawthorne Drive and Long Avenue. Of that, 4.5 acres are existing wetlands and three are upland. The property abuts Crabtree Canal and Swamp on one side and Crabtree Drive on another.

Niceties in the park include a two-acre pond, a fishing pier, a picnic shelter with six tables, a gravel parking lot with handicapped parking and bike racks off of Crabtree Drive; two-foot and 6-foot-wide trails, with an elevated boardwalk bridge; a canoe/kayak drop off/turn around and launch on Long Avenue, wetland plantings and a butterfly garden that is set to be part of Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy’s Mayor Monarch Project.

Trails will connect with Crabtree Greenway and the canoe/kayak launch area will connect with the Blue Trail which will allow sightseers to travel to Downtown Conway by water.

A position paper created by Conway city staff says the park will facilitate about seven acres of stormwater storage equating to about 203,657 gallons during a one-inch rainfall. During that same event it is estimated that 58 percent to 78 percent of the pathogens and bacteria can be removed from the water by filtering it through the wetland.

City officials say the park will be the first of its kind in South Carolina and one of a few on the East Coast.

The park is expected to cost about $250,000 and will be constructed by the city’s Public Works Department headed by Brandon Harrelson. The cost does not include boardwalks with plans now for natural pathways until more funding can be found to add the boardwalks.