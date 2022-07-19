When people see the neon Main Street Theater marquee, they know they’re in Conway.

That’s the idea behind a proposal the city planning department is working on to make sure that iconic signs in the city don’t go the way of new development or restrictive ordinances.

Planning and Development Director Allison Hardin told the city council Monday afternoon that plans were in the works to come up with guidelines for iconic/historic landmark signs in the city’s Historic Design Review Districts. She said the designation of landmark signs would give the city of Conway an even greater identity.

“There are signs such as Nye’s Pharmacy and the Main Street Theater that when people see them, they know they’re in Conway,” Hardin said. “There are more such signs that we want to designate as landmarks.”

The planning department is working on a list of possible landmark signs scattered throughout the city.

Hardin said the people at Main Street Theater have to go outside and climb ladders to change the message on the iconic sign.

“They have changeable copy that is difficult to maintain and replace,” she said.

One possible alternative in the new regulations that would keep the main part of the theater sign would be to allow electronic messaging that could be changed from inside the theater, Hardin suggested. Also, some cities have allowed landmark signs to switch from neon to LED lights but keep the same appearance.

The proposal would allow historic, replica and historic district signage. The city was entered into the National Historic Registry in August 1994. Signs that were up before then would be considered historic. Those that replaced originals after that would be designated replicas.

Hardin said the landmark sign proposal is still “a work in progress” and a specific designated district has not been established.

Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy said the landmark sign amendments would allow the city to embrace what it doesn’t currently allow.