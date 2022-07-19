When people see the neon Main Street Theater marquee, they know they’re in Conway.
That’s the idea behind a proposal the city planning department is working on to make sure that iconic signs in the city don’t go the way of new development or restrictive ordinances.
Planning and Development Director Allison Hardin told the city council Monday afternoon that plans were in the works to come up with guidelines for iconic/historic landmark signs in the city’s Historic Design Review Districts. She said the designation of landmark signs would give the city of Conway an even greater identity.
“There are signs such as Nye’s Pharmacy and the Main Street Theater that when people see them, they know they’re in Conway,” Hardin said. “There are more such signs that we want to designate as landmarks.”
The planning department is working on a list of possible landmark signs scattered throughout the city.
Hardin said the people at Main Street Theater have to go outside and climb ladders to change the message on the iconic sign.
“They have changeable copy that is difficult to maintain and replace,” she said.
One possible alternative in the new regulations that would keep the main part of the theater sign would be to allow electronic messaging that could be changed from inside the theater, Hardin suggested. Also, some cities have allowed landmark signs to switch from neon to LED lights but keep the same appearance.
The proposal would allow historic, replica and historic district signage. The city was entered into the National Historic Registry in August 1994. Signs that were up before then would be considered historic. Those that replaced originals after that would be designated replicas.
Hardin said the landmark sign proposal is still “a work in progress” and a specific designated district has not been established.
Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy said the landmark sign amendments would allow the city to embrace what it doesn’t currently allow.
In other actions, the city council gave first reading approval to some changes in the city’s swimming pool ordinance.
Hardin said the new ordinance tweaks the current regulations and should clear up some misunderstandings about where pools can be located in residents’ yards.
With the new law, the edge of the water of the pool must be at least six feet from the property line.
Pools may not encroach into easements. Pool enclosures or decks over 12 inches must also meet the six foot setback rule.
Hardin said the city’s pool regulations do not apply to kiddie pools that you can buy at a store and carry in your car.
City councilmember Alex Hyman said the new ordinance would clear up a lot of confusion that a number of residents have had about their swimming pool placement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.