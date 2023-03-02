As Conway leaders continue to check off items that were initially proposed during 2022’s budget talks, they are now preparing for the upcoming fiscal year.
City of Conway staff and council are spending a few days in Aiken this week for a budget retreat as they draft the 2023-24 fiscal year budget.
Conway’s budget talks this year are for the next two fiscal years – a planning practice the city typically does for its budgets though council only votes on one budget at a time.
General fund budget discussions will cover topics from departments like planning, finance, police, fire, court and recreation, the city’s budget agenda states. On Friday, council and staff are scheduled to talk about other budgets: street and drainage, stormwater, public utilities, accommodations tax and hospitality tax.
After a budget is drafted for the 2023-24 fiscal year, council must take a vote to approve it before the start of the fiscal year, which begins July 1.
As the budget retreat is underway, here’s a look back at improvements the city discussed last year and the projects that have come to fruition or are underway.
City hall project
The city hall renovation is one of the larger projects to come out of last year’s budget retreat.
Renovations started at the end of last summer and are ongoing, but expected to be finishing up by mid April.
The project has pushed city council meetings into the Planning and Building conference room on Laurel Street, as well as temporarily moving court and offices of some city staff.
Renovations include restructuring the top floor with a new conference room, installing a new elevator and creating two more offices downstairs.
For now, the public can visit the annex, 1000 Second Ave., or call city staff at 843-248-1760. Court will move to 196 Laurel St. beginning March 8.
Push to fill doughnut holes
City staff continues working to eliminate doughnut holes throughout the city, said June Wood, Conway spokesperson. Doughnut holes are a nickname for unincorporated parcels that are surrounded by the city’s jurisdiction.
Annexations can help fill these holes, which is a continuous goal for the city, Wood said.
The city currently averages between five to 10 a month, she added.
Creation of a fleet department
Conway’s population growth continues to impact city services, with one of those being its fleet of vehicles. As more people move into the city, the demand grows higher for trash pickups and public safety.
From lawnmowers to fire engines, the city has hundreds of vehicles. And those need to be maintained – and fixed sometimes.
Last year, the city created its own fleet department to handle servicing and fixing its equipment. The department operates similar to the way a typical vehicle service center would and ensures each vehicle is keeping up with its maintenance and gets in to be repaired as needed.
And the department will soon have a new gadget in its fleet.
Electric motorcycles were on the table after last year’s budget talks, and last month, the city received five of those for its police department.
City officials are in the process of creating a policy and training police officers to operate the motorcycles, Wood said.
Hiring within rec department
During last year’s budget retreat, city administration discussed the difficulty in hiring part- and full-time staff at the recreation department and proposed raising the hourly pay.
Major changes have not been made at this point, but it is possible city staff and council could discuss the topic this week during the budget retreat.
Public art and sidewalk improvements
Downtown sidewalk repairs were completed on Main Street, Laurel Street and Fourth Avenue since last year’s budget talks, though the city is still working on repairs throughout the district, Wood said.
Staff has also made a push for more public art, adding another mural at A Father’s Place.
Master plans
Though the downtown and pathways and trails master plans were grant funded, the city did approve plans last year after numerous discussions with consulting firms, as well as bringing in the public.
The plans detail potential projects around the city where improvements can be made to help with a range of things from traffic to design.
