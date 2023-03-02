As Conway leaders continue to check off items that were initially proposed during 2022’s budget talks, they are now preparing for the upcoming fiscal year.

City of Conway staff and council are spending a few days in Aiken this week for a budget retreat as they draft the 2023-24 fiscal year budget.

Conway’s budget talks this year are for the next two fiscal years – a planning practice the city typically does for its budgets though council only votes on one budget at a time.

General fund budget discussions will cover topics from departments like planning, finance, police, fire, court and recreation, the city’s budget agenda states. On Friday, council and staff are scheduled to talk about other budgets: street and drainage, stormwater, public utilities, accommodations tax and hospitality tax.

After a budget is drafted for the 2023-24 fiscal year, council must take a vote to approve it before the start of the fiscal year, which begins July 1.

As the budget retreat is underway, here’s a look back at improvements the city discussed last year and the projects that have come to fruition or are underway.

City hall project

The city hall renovation is one of the larger projects to come out of last year’s budget retreat.

Renovations started at the end of last summer and are ongoing, but expected to be finishing up by mid April.

The project has pushed city council meetings into the Planning and Building conference room on Laurel Street, as well as temporarily moving court and offices of some city staff.

Renovations include restructuring the top floor with a new conference room, installing a new elevator and creating two more offices downstairs.

For now, the public can visit the annex, 1000 Second Ave., or call city staff at 843-248-1760. Court will move to 196 Laurel St. beginning March 8.

Push to fill doughnut holes

City staff continues working to eliminate doughnut holes throughout the city, said June Wood, Conway spokesperson. Doughnut holes are a nickname for unincorporated parcels that are surrounded by the city’s jurisdiction.