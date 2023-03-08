Officials work the fire scene at the old Whittemore Elementary building on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating. The city was called to the fire scene at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. It is located at 1904 Maple Ave. in Conway. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Conway City Council plans to hold a special meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss the demolition of the old Whittemore Elementary School after the building was damaged in a fire.
City leaders also plan to consider closing the request for proposals for the property, according to the special meeting agenda. The city opened up an RPF in hopes of receiving ideas of ways to revitalize the building.
Council is set to meet via Zoom at 4 p.m. Thursday.
City staff and council unsealed its first and only proposal in November from the Whittemore Racepath Historical Society. The nonprofit proposed plans to for a nearly $16 million project to build a residential complex, a community center and museum.
The city’s RFP was scheduled to remain open through Dec. 31, 2024, though city leaders recently discussed a request to close the RFP during its budget retreat in Aiken last week.
The building caught fire early Tuesday morning.
City officials later called in the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate due to the property being city-owned, city officials said.
An air monitor is attached to a fence behind Whittemore Middle School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, as officials work the fire scene at the old Whittemore Elementary building. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating. The city was called to the fire scene at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. It is located at 1904 Maple Ave. in Conway. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
An air monitor is attached to a fence behind Whittemore Middle School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, as officials work the fire scene at the old Whittemore Elementary building. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating. The city was called to the fire scene at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. It is located at 1904 Maple Ave. in Conway. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
