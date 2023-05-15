Conway leaders passed the first reading of the upcoming 2023-24 fiscal year budget Monday night with a tax increase, plans to hire 24 full-time and one part-time employee and a cost-of-living salary increase for employees.
The $79 million total budget is about a 20% increase from this year's operating budget, said Allison Williams, Conway finance director. This is up from the current $65 million budget.
The proposed property tax millage rate would go up five mills from 82.7 to 87.7. That would mean a home valued at $100,000 would see a property tax increase of $20 from $331 to $351; taxes on a home valued at $150,000 would rise by $30 from $496 to $526; and taxes for a $200,000 home would increase by $40 from $662 to $702.
If passed, stormwater fees, solid waste collection fees and water and sewer rates would increase by six percent.
Qualifying employees could see a six percent cost-of-living salary increase in the upcoming budget.
Among a range of budget lines, the city is also budgeting $600,000 for ten replacement police patrol vehicles, $300,000 for the fire engine replacement program, $175,000 for Scarborough Alley upgrades, $150,000 for sidewalks, $300,000 for fencing and lights on a recreation field, $500,000 for the expansion of the Riverwalk to Fourth Avenue and $300,000 for Town Green improvements, according to budget documents.
The roughly $44 million general fund budget would see a 25% increase from the current budget.
Here’s a breakdown of other funds within the overall budget:
- Water and sewer: $22.4 million
- Hospitality: $3.2 million
- Stormwater: $2.7 million
- Street and drainage: $1.4 million
- Accommodations tax: $145,000
Conway City Council must have a second favorable reading in order for the 2023-24 budget to pass. That should happen before the start of the upcoming fiscal year on July 1.
