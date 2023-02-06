Leaders have approved Conway's first conservation subdivision in the northernmost limits of the city.
Conway City Council passed a development agreement off Collins Jollie Road that could bring more than 1,300 homes through multiple phases over the next 15 years.
The agreement ensures the preservation of conservation areas and wetlands on the roughly 809 acres off Collins Jollie Road for 10 years. It does not determine the density of the development, but it would allow for up to 2,789 homes to be built if the developers utilized all of the incentives available under the conservation subdivision ordinance.
The multiple developers involved have proposed 1,333 homes.
Developers plan to use the conservation subdivision design on the property, which is zoned low/medium density residential. This type of subdivision design is meant to preserve land by creating smaller clusters of lots and smaller lots to conserve more open spaces.
The property was annexed into the city more than a decade ago. The idea of the development has drawn criticism from nearby neighbors who fear more traffic and a strain on public safety personnel.
Though city council gave the final approval of the agreement Monday, construction will not immediately start. Conway’s Technical Review Committee (TRC) must approve design aspects first. The property must also be subdivided and the conservation areas would have to be deeded to the city or a conservation organization, like Ducks Unlimited.
An engineer has said there are multiple planned phases within the development, which would be built over the next 15 years.
