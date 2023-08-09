Conway leaders on Monday selected a firm to complete an expansion project on the city’s downtown Riverwalk – a project that will total more than $2.2 million.
The project – one that has long been a suggestion from community stakeholders – is expected to take about a year to complete. City officials said they are in the process of ordering materials now, which should arrive within two to three months.
“Expansion of the Riverwalk has long been a dream for Conway, and the City is thrilled to announce the commencement of construction,” said Mary Catherine Hyman, deputy city administrator. “We can’t wait to see the transformation of our riverbank into another vibrant, accessible, and cherished community space with new pathways and floating docks for pedestrians and boaters to enjoy.”
Hyman said during Monday’s city council meeting that the discussion for the expansion has been going on for “quite some time,” adding that it was listed in the city’s 2017 downtown master plan. The project was also discussed during the city’s budget retreat last year, where council directed staff to move forward with the project.
In October, permit applications were submitted to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the city received those back in May. After that, the city opened up requests for proposals and received five bids, with one as high as $4.6 million.
City council unanimously selected city staff’s recommendation of Sellers General Construction LLC, which was the lowest bidder.
The project is expected to have a north phase, costing $1.6 million, and south phase, which costs $642,450, according to records.
City documents state the purpose of the project is to construct a “fixed pierhead” and floating docks to provide access to the riverfront, which includes the Waccamaw River and Kingston Lake. The expansion would connect the existing riverwalk to the Highway 905 bridge.
The project would also include a walkway south of the railroad trestle and a walkway north of the trestle that would be connected with a portion over the existing trestle, the request for proposal states.
“The walkway south of the trestle will include an irregular shaped fixed deck and a fixed walkway leading to a gangway providing access to a floating dock,” city records state. “The walkway north of the trestle includes a walkway, three irregular shaped fixed decks, and a floating dock”
Plans call for a gated access to the riverwalk adjacent to Kingston Presbyterian Church, and the design will match the existing riverwalk in size, look and materials.
