Those buying properties in the City of Conway could soon have an extra paper to sign at the closing table.
Conway officials are proposing changes to the city’s Unified Development Ordinance that would ensure landowners know public drainage easements exist on the property they plan to purchase, as well as place the responsibility of moving or replacing the fences in these areas on property owners.
And, what has made some property owners happy, is that the change would also allow fences to be built within easements.
The proposal comes after staff encountered issues with residents who did not know an easement existed on their properties.
If the city passes this change, it would have to provide a disclosure statement to future property owners at closings, which would be recorded with the county.
“We’re kind of doubling up on the I-didn’t-know part,” Conway’s Public Works Director Brandon Harrelson said at an October council meeting.
In July 2021, the UDO was amended to not allow fencing within the public drainage easements, which has upset residents who want to build fences, but have to stay clear of the easements and build fences around it.
Since then, property owners have purchased land without knowing about the easement and put up fences without knowing about the easements.
Now the city is hoping to work out issues stemming from last year’s change.
“The amendment was created due to the amount of fencing being installed in these areas and lack of response and/or responsibility from owners when maintenance was required by City staff,” city documents state. “The current text has created a hardship on City staff with an influx of complaints from the public which has become very time consuming as well as creating a hardship on property owners who are unaware of existing public drainage easements on their property.”
The public works department has to conduct drainage maintenance periodically depending on the area, with emergency maintenance being possible sometimes.
Before any work begins, city officials notify the property owner by certified mail and will also give an in-person notification to whoever is living at the property, said city spokesperson June Wood. (There are times when the property owner does not live there, like if the residence is rented.) The time between the notification and work beginning can vary.
In emergencies, the same notification process happens, but 24 hours notice is given.
The city will remove the fence at the property owner’s expense, if the fence isn’t removed by the property owner after notification is given.
The Conway Planning Commission held a public hearing on the matter last Thursday and the commission recommended approval, with the condition that the city would provide a disclosure form to be signed at a property purchase closing.
On Monday, city council passed the first reading of the amendment, specifically to “place the responsibility of fences in Public Drainage Easements on the property owner rather than City staff and create a more streamline and yielding process for City residents.”
Carl Griffith, who recently built a home in the city, said the existing ordinance would alienate thousands of square feet in his yard due to an easement on his property.
“Now you’ve got a specific disclosure that nobody can come back and say ‘I didn’t know,’” he said of the proposal. “I hope this gets passed because I would certainly love to build my fence soon.”
Council will take a final vote on the item at a future meeting. If passed, the change will apply to future land purchases and new fences being built.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.