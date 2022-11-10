Those buying properties in the City of Conway could soon have an extra paper to sign at the closing table.

Conway officials are proposing changes to the city’s Unified Development Ordinance that would ensure landowners know public drainage easements exist on the property they plan to purchase, as well as place the responsibility of moving or replacing the fences in these areas on property owners.

And, what has made some property owners happy, is that the change would also allow fences to be built within easements.

The proposal comes after staff encountered issues with residents who did not know an easement existed on their properties.

If the city passes this change, it would have to provide a disclosure statement to future property owners at closings, which would be recorded with the county.

“We’re kind of doubling up on the I-didn’t-know part,” Conway’s Public Works Director Brandon Harrelson said at an October council meeting.

In July 2021, the UDO was amended to not allow fencing within the public drainage easements, which has upset residents who want to build fences, but have to stay clear of the easements and build fences around it.

Since then, property owners have purchased land without knowing about the easement and put up fences without knowing about the easements.

Now the city is hoping to work out issues stemming from last year’s change.

“The amendment was created due to the amount of fencing being installed in these areas and lack of response and/or responsibility from owners when maintenance was required by City staff,” city documents state. “The current text has created a hardship on City staff with an influx of complaints from the public which has become very time consuming as well as creating a hardship on property owners who are unaware of existing public drainage easements on their property.”

The public works department has to conduct drainage maintenance periodically depending on the area, with emergency maintenance being possible sometimes.