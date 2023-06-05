Conway leaders have finalized the city’s budget plan for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1.

Council passed the $79 million budget unanimously on Monday afternoon, which includes a tax increase, plans to add 25 more jobs and cost-of-living salary increase.

The budget is about a 20% increase from the current operating budget of $65 million.

Here’s a breakdown of what to expect in the upcoming 2023-24 fiscal year:

Tax increase - The city’s tax millage rate will go up by five mills (from 82.7 to 87.7). This means a home valued at $100,000 would see an increase of $20 from $331 to $351. A home valued at $150,000 will see a $30 tax increase from $496 to $526. Taxes on a home valued at $200,000 will rise by $40 from $662 to $702.

New hires and salary increases - The city will hire 24 full-time employees and one part-time employee. And qualifying employees will see a six percent cost-of-living salary increase in the upcoming budget.

Fees - Stormwater fees, solid waste collection fees and water and sewer rates will increase by six percent.

Among a range of budget lines, the city is also budgeting $600,000 for ten replacement police patrol vehicles, $300,000 for the fire engine replacement program, $175,000 for Scarborough Alley upgrades, $150,000 for sidewalks, $300,000 for fencing and lights on a recreation field, $500,000 for the expansion of the Riverwalk to Fourth Avenue and $300,000 for Town Green improvements, according to budget documents.

The roughly $44 million general fund budget will see a 25% increase from the current budget.

This is a breakdown of other funds within the overall budget: