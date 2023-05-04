Conway leaders will not yet decide what's next for the future of the Whittemore Elementary site where a fire destroyed the school building in March.

City council voted 4-2 to hit the pause button and to not reissue an updated request for proposals to develop the site.

Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy made the motion to begin working with Horry County Schools to acquire the current Whittemore Park Middle - which is moving to a new campus on El Bethel Road - before issuing another RFP.

The motion was seconded by councilman William Goldfinch. Councilman Larry White and councilwoman Amanda Butler voted against the motion.

"At this point, we stop with the RFP, and regroup and study and plan and decide and take every opportunity to work with the community in order to move forward," she said.

“The preservation of the history is extremely important,” Blain-Bellamy said, adding she is a former student of the school and is a graduate of Whittemore High. “I don’t think there’s anything better that we can do than to memorialize what those buildings meant in a time when people who looked like me were restricted to those schools. I believe that preservation of the building would have been a wonderful outcome, we know that that is impossible today. That building no longer exists.”

Some officials explained that acquiring the nearby Whittemore Park Middle School campus could open up the potential for more in that area.

The middle school, Blain-Bellamy said, contains portions of what was once known as the Whittemore High School.

“I think our responsibility is to sit and plan and come up with something that serves all of us,” she said.

The former Whittemore Elementary School building – located on 10 acres off U.S. 378 directly behind Whittemore Park Middle School – caught fire early March 7. The fire was investigated by the State Law Enforcement Division’s arson team. No arrests have been made in connection with the fire and SLED has not released a report on the investigation.