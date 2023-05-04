Conway leaders will not yet decide what's next for the future of the Whittemore Elementary site where a fire destroyed the school building in March.
City council voted 4-2 to hit the pause button and to not reissue an updated request for proposals to develop the site.
Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy made the motion to begin working with Horry County Schools to acquire the current Whittemore Park Middle - which is moving to a new campus on El Bethel Road - before issuing another RFP.
The motion was seconded by councilman William Goldfinch. Councilman Larry White and councilwoman Amanda Butler voted against the motion.
"At this point, we stop with the RFP, and regroup and study and plan and decide and take every opportunity to work with the community in order to move forward," she said.
“The preservation of the history is extremely important,” Blain-Bellamy said, adding she is a former student of the school and is a graduate of Whittemore High. “I don’t think there’s anything better that we can do than to memorialize what those buildings meant in a time when people who looked like me were restricted to those schools. I believe that preservation of the building would have been a wonderful outcome, we know that that is impossible today. That building no longer exists.”
Some officials explained that acquiring the nearby Whittemore Park Middle School campus could open up the potential for more in that area.
The middle school, Blain-Bellamy said, contains portions of what was once known as the Whittemore High School.
“I think our responsibility is to sit and plan and come up with something that serves all of us,” she said.
The former Whittemore Elementary School building – located on 10 acres off U.S. 378 directly behind Whittemore Park Middle School – caught fire early March 7. The fire was investigated by the State Law Enforcement Division’s arson team. No arrests have been made in connection with the fire and SLED has not released a report on the investigation.
A week after the fire, Conway City Council voted during a special meeting to demolish the building that was damaged by the fire and save a back building. That smaller back building is the only structure left standing on the site.
During that special meeting, city officials said air quality tests were conducted around the building due to asbestos being present. Asbestos Inspections, LLC, completed a report for the city, finding all samples indicated that fibers were below S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s limit of 0.01 fibers per cubic centimeter, records state.
Councilman Larry White addressed rumors Monday evening about the city being accused of being involved in starting the fire.
“It’s been accused that we the city had something to do with it,” he said. “We’re being accused of having it done, burned down, if you will, we the city, um, and I don’t think we did that. I know we didn’t, at least I didn’t have anything to do with it. We want all that, those misinformation things that were said on either side to be retracted from your heart.”
He said the city has put the Whittemore Racepath Historical Society nonprofit through a lot of hoops and that the city and WRHS should come to a compromise. A request for proposals for the building's future was currently open when the fire happened and the city had received one from the Whittemore Racepath Historical Society, Inc., - a $16 million project to build a residential complex with low-income housing, a community center and museum.
“The Whittemore group, you have done a marvelous job of trying to create something out of nothing,” White said. “The city, I think we overpromised – this is Larry talking – in that we were saying that we were going to give it to you.”
White suggested the city keep half of the land and the other half be gifted to the WRHS.
“We have to do something because right now there’s so much tension in the community,” he said.
City administrator Adam Emrick said reissuing an RFP now would limit the potential of what could be if the city ever acquires Whittemore Park Middle. Staff recommended council close the RFP, and either wait on making decision or reconsider the intent of the property.
“The entire 10-acre site has value to the city and value to the residents of the city,” Emrick said, adding the site isn’t just valuable to the residents asking for the property.
Emrick said the city needs additional recreation space.
“There is not a lot of suitable land within the vicinity of the recreation complex for additional field space,” he said, adding the site is within close proximity to the city’s rec complex.
And if there is ever a community center built on the property, Emrick said the city is most suited to operate it.
He reiterated during Monday's council meeting that the proposal from the WRHS was not up to the standards that the city typically accepts for proposals.
“We have no idea what it would look like. We have no idea how it would function with the space,” he said. “Those are some of the concerns we had just on the face of it.”
The city, Emrick said, has to hold the developer of the property to the same standards as it would hold a developer to for another area of the city, like downtown.
“We cannot treat a community that already has issues as a lesser entity that we treat the downtown,” he said. “And if we were to accept the proposal as written, that’s what we would be doing.”
Councilman Goldfinch questioned, given the larger building is now demolished, how constructing low-income housing would honor and pay tribute to the history of the former school.
“I can’t answer that question,” Emrick responded.
Multiple people addressed council Monday night during public input, expressing their thoughts about developing the property in a way that benefits students.
Patricia Jones, a longtime teacher in Horry County, said the city should honor the WRHS’s plans.
“Our African American kids need something to be proud of,” Jones said. “This program and what they’re planning is an exact example of what’s important for our children. We are doing so many great things. Look at our downtown…we have done amazing things. And now it’s time to do amazing things for our kids, especially our African American kids.”
Cheryl Adamson, president of the WRHS, said any further plans within the proposal submitted to the city would have cost tens of thousands of dollars, adding she didn't believe people did that without a preliminary agreement.
“That’s still a historical site, which fundamentally belongs to our community," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.