Conway City Council on Tuesday hired a new contractor to maintain its sidewalks and other concrete needs after a recently elected councilman announced last month his company would no longer serve the city in that capacity.
Councilman Autry Benton, who was elected to finish out a vacated council seat, cut business ties with the city last month, announcing at a council meeting that his company Benton Concrete & Utilities LLC would no longer hold the contract with the city to perform concrete maintenance on sidewalks.
Benton Concrete entered into the contract with the city prior to Benton running for city council.
Benton said he terminated the contract due to an appearance of a conflict of interest and having to recuse himself from future discussion. He said he did research with the State Ethics Commission, which found he could keep the contract, but he would have to recuse himself on any item that came up involving his company.
“I just didn’t want to do that,” he said. “If there was an item that came up, I’d want to be able to speak to as many items as I could in the city. And the last thing for me was that I just didn’t want to have the perception [in] any way at all that I was doing anything wrong, that I was benefitting wrongly from my position in the city. I wanted to remove that doubt 100%.”
Prior to Tuesday’s vote, council members brought up concerns about the city not formally ending the contract. City staff said the new contract would officially end Benton Concrete’s contract, and discussion also included the increase in prices for a new contractor’s work.
“We do more of replacing sidewalks than anything else,” said Public Works Director Brandon Harrelson, adding it’s about a $2 per square foot increase for the new contractor.
He said last year, the city paid about $600,000 to $650,000 for those services. Since 2021, the city has paid just over $1.05 million to Benton Concrete, city documents state.
Benton said his company’s contract with the city expired earlier this year. But city officials said there was a verbal agreement to continue it, which was allowed within the contract.
“We enter contracts all the time, council needs to take formal action to whatever,” said councilman William Goldfinch. “I don’t want to set the precedent that, you know, anybody for any reason going forward can say, ‘I’m done.’ See my point?”
City administrator Adam Emrick said this was a unique situation.
“If it had been someone other than our new city council member who had canceled a contract, it would have been looked at differently, certainly,” Emrick said.
Council ultimately voted unanimously Tuesday to hire GeoWorks LLC after city staff's recommendation. The contract began Wednesday and lasts a year.
The RFP closed Aug. 28. The city received a bid by GeoWorks LLC for the annual contract, with quotes for “unit pricing” – setting a firm price for various projects.
There is an increased average of 19.01% overall with the new contractor, though one line item for “demo, removal and replacement 36” curb & gutter” is $2 less per linear foot than what the city would pay for services from Benton Concrete.
Benton said he believes the prices in the new bid are fair.
“I’ll just say this, I’ve looked over the pricing and it looks to be fair market pricing to me,” he said, adding inflation has made costs rise. “Just being in the industry, concrete prices continue to escalate. I feel good that it’s a good, fair price.”
Each year, the city budgets for sidewalks. When the city most recently reopened its request for proposals, it specified its needs for “the repair and improvements of concrete as needed for various projects” in the city. City officials have not said at this time if the budget will be amended for the costs of the new contractor or if the city will take a shortfall for upcoming projects.
Benton, who purchased Benton Concrete two years ago from his father, said the company has held a maintenance contract on and off with the city through the years. The projects include a variety of maintenance like sidewalk repairs, removing concrete or creating new sidewalks.
Benton said his company may in the future submit bids to the city for specific jobs.
“I’m not saying I’d never bid on a special project if it came along,” he said.
