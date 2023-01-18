Minutes after the public had its last chance to give input on a proposed large subdivision in northern Conway, city council gave its first approval on a development agreement that could bring more than 1,300 homes within a conservation subdivision.
Council will tentatively have a second – and final – reading on the agreement at its Feb. 6 meeting.
The development agreement would ensure the preservation of conservation areas and wetlands on the roughly 809 acres off Collins Jollie Road for 10 years.
This agreement does not determine the density of the development.
Developers are looking at a “conservation subdivision” design – which is allowed within the current zoning of the property, low/medium density residential. The purpose of this type of subdivision is to preserve land by creating smaller clusters of lots and smaller lots to conserve more open spaces.
Council passed the first reading 5-1 Tuesday night. Councilman Alex Hyman was absent.
Councilman William Goldfinch, who made the motion to approve first reading of the agreement, said that particular area of Conway is special.
“That whole area is important to me,” he said. “But at some point, 20-plus years ago, a council before us decided to annex that property.”
He said if the property had stayed within unincorporated Horry County, it could have looked different than what’s being proposed now.
“The county would let them go in and do anything they want with that,” he said. “And you would have a, um, less-superior product … you wouldn't have a conservation subdivision. You’d have a disgusting looking Dollar General.”
Goldfinch said this option is the lesser of two evils.
“And that’s what I hope that you will embrace, that this is going to be better than it could be,” he said to the crowd of neighbors at Tuesday night’s council meeting.
The multiple developers involved in this subdivision have proposed 1,333 homes. However, up to 2,789 could be built if the developers utilized all of the incentives available under the conservation subdivision ordinance. City officials have said fewer acres would be developed using the conservation subdivision design, though it may appear more density is being allowed.
But nearby neighbors remain upset about more traffic and smaller lot sizes in their part of town described as country-like.
This type of design would be the first within city limits.
“We’re the guinea pig in the experiment,” said Mike Wooten with DDC Engineers.
Even if the city council approves the development agreement at second reading, construction would not begin immediately.
The city’s Technical Review Committee (TRC) has to approve multiple design aspects before development starts. The property associated with the subdivision would have to be subdivided and the conservation areas would have to be deeded to the city or a conservation organization like Ducks Unlimited.
Wooten said the phases would be built out over the next 15 years.
As of Tuesday, the city had received plans for only two developments within the entire subdivision, according to the city planning department. The two names of those developments – Westwood Reserve and Kingston Oaks – were approved by city council recently. Westwood Reserve is tract A on the master plan and Kingston Oaks is tract D.
Phases 1A and 1B of Westwood Reserve have received preliminary approval by the planning commission. This type of approval allows land disturbance and for the developer to begin installing infrastructure, said Jessica Hucks, the city’s planning director. It does not create lots.
The Kingston Oaks plan is still in the review process. Planning commission has approved the proposed street names.
Impact to schools, public safety
When the property was first identified, it was zoned to Kingston Elementary and Conway Elementary in 2019. Kingston had room for students, while Conway Elementary had less room at the time.
As it stands currently, students would attend Kingston Elementary, Conway Middle and Conway High, said Lisa Bourcier, spokesperson for Horry County Schools.
Bourcier said the school district tries to create a school attendance zone that has the capacity for more students when new subdivisions are proposed, but often that’s not the case.
“We try to monitor the development market and assess impacts on our facilities over time,” Bourcier said in an email. “Often, in areas where overcrowding starts occurring, the answer in the short term is modular classrooms with the long-term plan to either add on to existing buildings or build new schools to relieve the overcrowding.”
Bourcier said this particular proposed development provided the district with an opportunity to adjust its lines in anticipation of the growth.
“It doesn’t mean we may have to address growth in Conway with other means, but for the short term since Kingston Elementary has some room, we can absorb some students,” she said.
Neighbors who live near the proposed development have raised concerns about public safety, response times for firefighters and police, and the accessibility of large public safety vehicles.
City officials said council has discussed a new fire station or moving Fire Station 2 located along Country Club Drive. But there is currently no plan to do either.
Officials say that the ISO rating (a score that determines how equipped and closeby a fire department is located) for the Collins Jollie area can be maintained as a result of the proximity to the Maple Fire Station in the unincorporated county limits as well as Fire Station 2 in the city.
Retired Conway fireman Jimmy Hammond said during a recent planning commission meeting that he hopes firefighters don’t have to travel multiple miles to get to the neighborhood, adding the curves on the road could be dangerous for firetrucks and police vehicles that may be in a rush to arrive at a scene.
“I just want to make sure that my public safety people are already in that area,” he said. “Is there going to be a fire station immediately put in that area?”
As of Jan. 1, Collins Jollie is a city road, city administrator Adam Emrick said.
And the city is looking to update the bridges along that road.
“The Horry County INR (Infrastructure and Regulation) committee can turn road maintenance over to the corresponding municipality, State Law permits that action,” city spokesperson June Wood said in an email Wednesday. “Any newly obtained roads become a part of our road network and are considered when making budget considerations for following fiscal years.”
The Feb. 6 council meeting starts at 4 p.m. in the city’s planning and building department office at 196 Laurel St.
