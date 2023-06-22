Conway leaders on Tuesday gave the first nod to making all downtown street parking two hours.

The action comes after council decided to not move forward with charging people to park on the streets and directed city staff to not purchase parking meters.

Deputy city administrator John Rogers said the current parking ordinance is dated and confusing. City staff, he said, is in talks with companies that offer technology that would record license plates and the positions of vehicles. City officials have said that chalking tires is an unfavorable practice.

Staff initially proposed to enforce two-hour street parking from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., but some council members wanted the cut off time to be earlier.

“I would feel more comfortable with a shorter time, not 10 p.m.,” said councilman Justin Jordan.

Jordan said the proposed timeframe may discourage people from going to businesses to shop and eat at restaurants.

However, Rogers said the 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. timeframe would encourage people to park in the lots instead of in two-hour parking.

City officials have often said there is an issue with employees of businesses parking in two-hour street parking all day. The proposed time frame, city staff said, could help mitigate that.

Downtown parking discussions began earlier this year during the council’s budget retreat in Aiken.

City staff proposed spending $250,000 on 500 meters for on-street parking that would cost $1 per hour.

City lots would remain free to park in. With some business owners saying the paid parking would run off customers, city staff said at the time that paid parking was a must in order to fund a parking garage. The effort would get out ahead of a potential parking problem.

But the city changed course following opposition from residents and business owners.

During a recent workshop at a council meeting, council directed the city to find other ways to enforce parking.

Another issue discussed Tuesday was people moving their vehicles from one street park to another to avoid tickets. City leaders said if a person is caught doing this, the fine is exponentially higher than a regular parking ticket.