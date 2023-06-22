Conway leaders on Tuesday gave the first nod to making all downtown street parking two hours.
The action comes after council decided to not move forward with charging people to park on the streets and directed city staff to not purchase parking meters.
Deputy city administrator John Rogers said the current parking ordinance is dated and confusing. City staff, he said, is in talks with companies that offer technology that would record license plates and the positions of vehicles. City officials have said that chalking tires is an unfavorable practice.
Staff initially proposed to enforce two-hour street parking from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., but some council members wanted the cut off time to be earlier.
“I would feel more comfortable with a shorter time, not 10 p.m.,” said councilman Justin Jordan.
Jordan said the proposed timeframe may discourage people from going to businesses to shop and eat at restaurants.
However, Rogers said the 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. timeframe would encourage people to park in the lots instead of in two-hour parking.
City officials have often said there is an issue with employees of businesses parking in two-hour street parking all day. The proposed time frame, city staff said, could help mitigate that.
Downtown parking discussions began earlier this year during the council’s budget retreat in Aiken.
City staff proposed spending $250,000 on 500 meters for on-street parking that would cost $1 per hour.
City lots would remain free to park in. With some business owners saying the paid parking would run off customers, city staff said at the time that paid parking was a must in order to fund a parking garage. The effort would get out ahead of a potential parking problem.
But the city changed course following opposition from residents and business owners.
During a recent workshop at a council meeting, council directed the city to find other ways to enforce parking.
Another issue discussed Tuesday was people moving their vehicles from one street park to another to avoid tickets. City leaders said if a person is caught doing this, the fine is exponentially higher than a regular parking ticket.
Some city council members brought up examples of people possibly being downtown on one street to dine at a restaurant then moving to another street to shop. Rogers said technically police could fine someone for doing that.
The proposal prohibits people from parking on the street for more than two hours, no matter where they park, and the purpose is to encourage people to park in lots.
“I think there, also, the police have discretion,” Rogers said. “If you’ve moved four blocks, you haven’t done that to avoid a ticket, because you’ve extremely inconvenienced yourself because you could have parked at a lot in between.”
The designated areas for street parking would include Kingston Street, Main Street from Kingston Street to Fifth Avenue, Laurel Street from Elm Street to Fourth Avenue, Elm Street from Marina Drive to Fourth Avenue, Beaty Street from Second Avenue to Fourth Avenue, Second Avenue from Kingston Street to Beaty Street, Third Avenue from Kingston Street to Beaty Street, Fourth Avenue from Kingston Street to Beaty Street and Fifth Avenue from Kingston Street to Main Street.
Following the discussion Tuesday, city leaders passed the first reading of the ordinance to make all downtown street parking limited to two hours between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
City council must pass a second reading on the ordinance in order for the new parking rule to be enforced. That could happen at a council meeting next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.