Conway leaders are trying to figure out what’s next for the former Whittemore Elementary site now that the fire-damaged school has been demolished.

This month, the city razed the main school building that was gutted by a fire in March. Only a small building is left standing on the 10-acre property.

With the primary building gone, the city will decide what to do with the property. The city had opened a request for proposals aimed at soliciting plans for the site.

“We issued an RFP in response to public outcry to save the larger building … the building isn’t there anymore,” Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy said. “Now that the building that was the subject of public outcry is not there any more, my question would be, why do we need an RFP?”

Blain-Bellamy said the city made a commitment to the public that it would use the property to support the community.

“The only reason we didn’t move forward was because of that outcry,” she said. “I think that we are in a better position than anybody to put improvements on that property that are going to benefit the public.”

But the news of the city potentially closing the RFP and developing the property was met with resistance from the nonprofit Whittemore Racepath Historical Society, Inc. on Monday night. The nonprofit submitted the only proposal for the property before the building caught fire and was demolished.

Leaders of the WRHS had hoped to bring a nearly $16 million project there, including a residential complex, a community center and a museum.

And members say they still want the site to preserve the community’s history, even though the building no longer stands.

“Well, quite naturally we are here to say that that property is a historic site, even without the building there,” said Cheryl Moore Adamson, president of the WRHS. “We did not come in here expecting the whole rug to be pulled out from underneath us … we don’t want to lose that site.”