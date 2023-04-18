Conway leaders are trying to figure out what’s next for the former Whittemore Elementary site now that the fire-damaged school has been demolished.
This month, the city razed the main school building that was gutted by a fire in March. Only a small building is left standing on the 10-acre property.
With the primary building gone, the city will decide what to do with the property. The city had opened a request for proposals aimed at soliciting plans for the site.
“We issued an RFP in response to public outcry to save the larger building … the building isn’t there anymore,” Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy said. “Now that the building that was the subject of public outcry is not there any more, my question would be, why do we need an RFP?”
Blain-Bellamy said the city made a commitment to the public that it would use the property to support the community.
“The only reason we didn’t move forward was because of that outcry,” she said. “I think that we are in a better position than anybody to put improvements on that property that are going to benefit the public.”
But the news of the city potentially closing the RFP and developing the property was met with resistance from the nonprofit Whittemore Racepath Historical Society, Inc. on Monday night. The nonprofit submitted the only proposal for the property before the building caught fire and was demolished.
Leaders of the WRHS had hoped to bring a nearly $16 million project there, including a residential complex, a community center and a museum.
And members say they still want the site to preserve the community’s history, even though the building no longer stands.
“Well, quite naturally we are here to say that that property is a historic site, even without the building there,” said Cheryl Moore Adamson, president of the WRHS. “We did not come in here expecting the whole rug to be pulled out from underneath us … we don’t want to lose that site.”
Adamson said the group's intention is to use the site to commemorate Whittemore Elementary School. She said she doesn’t want the site to be a place for more recreational ball fields, but instead an educational space beneficial to the entire community, particularly for children who aren’t involved in sports.
“If there is no educational institution in that place … there will be no institution of learning within what we consider to be the African-American community,” she said. “We want to be the ones that determine what goes in our community.”
Adamson said council is inviting a “very negative consequence” if it decides to not follow through with the RFP.
“We didn’t set fire to the building,” she said. “The building burned for whatever reason. A brick and stone building that has been standing for 69 years burned two weeks before we were to make decisions about the RFP that we have worked on for over a year and a half.
“A lot of what it feels like is that this is a sandbox for the big boys and you people need not try to play in our sandbox,” she said.
A few council members pointed out the work the nonprofit has put into preserving the property.
“I just don't want to throw away all the work they’ve done and go back to the drawing board,” councilwoman Amanda Butler said. “I don’t take people’s time for granted.”
Councilman Justin Jordan agreed.
“You’ve got a community that’s poured their heart and soul into things over the last 18 months and I think they are warranted an opportunity to present us with a new plan,” Jordan said.
Councilwoman Beth Helms pointed out what could add to a bigger-picture plan of the city potentially acquiring Whittemore Park Middle after the school moves to its new home off El Bethel.
Some argue the city and nonprofit have the same goals for a community center and arts-related programs that aren’t offered in other city buildings. The question is: Who is going to lead the project - the city or someone else?
“Why does it matter who does it if it gets done and benefits everyone?” councilman William Goldfinch said. “Is that the case or is it about something else?”
Adamson requested the city reissue the RFP with a line saying the larger building is no longer there.
But Blain-Bellamy maintained that the city needed to close the RFP.
“We don’t need to act any time soon…there are some unanswered questions,” she said.
No decisions were made during Monday night’s workshop, which was a discussion meant for council to give staff ideas about how to move forward.
The purpose of the RFP was for someone to bring a plan for the building, city administrator Adam Emrick said.
The RFP also included a transfer of property. It was originally set to remain open through Dec. 31, 2024. City leaders say that in order to partner with an outside group, an RFP would not be necessary.
As the discussion was ending Monday night, Emrick said the nonprofit’s proposal crafted by Marvin Greer with real estate firm Marvin Greer & Associates would not be a proposal the city would approve.
“I don’t think we were as close on the city end to approving an RFP as perhaps the community thought,” Emrick said. “There were a lot of missing pieces. A lot of missing pieces.
“We would need to see what it was going to look like and not have a weird stretch drawing that was done on Google Maps, which was what was submitted,” he said. “There’s a whole lot of things that go into development plans. A development plan of 10 acres should have site plans and density calculations and parking numbers and community aspects and we didn’t get any of that.”
Emrick said if there is another RFP, it needs to be written differently and clearer.
“People who develop property for a living know what needs to be submitted typically and that was perhaps our shortfall,” Emrick said.
At the next council meeting on May 1, council will discuss the site again.
