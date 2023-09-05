Creating a task force to develop a purpose for the historic Whittemore Elementary site in Conway is the next step for the property’s future.
Conway City Council on Tuesday voted to move forward with creating a task force of community leaders to determine a plan for the elementary site, as well as a potential plan if the city acquires the Whittemore Park Middle School campus. (The middle school is set to move to a new site on El Bethel Road next year.)
Calling it a “think tank,” Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy said she would like to see 11 people on the task force: two city council members, two city staff members, a banker, as well as community leaders from the Whittemore Racepath Historical Society, the Whittemore Alumni Association, the Council on Aging, a Smith Jones representative, and an unbiased community member.
“If it were up to me, this group would meet tomorrow,” Blain-Bellamy said.
Blain-Bellamy said the task force should come up with two plans: one for the old elementary site and another plan for the old elementary site and the Whittemore Park Middle site, if the city acquires that property. She said depending on whether or not the city gets the property, the plans would be different.
“We don’t need to wait and consider it later,” she said of the Whittemore Park Middle property.
The mayor added she would like to see the primary use of the property be implemented and operating within five to 10 years, and that the task force maximize the history of the property, improve safety, improve growth potential and other fundamental needs of the city.
The point of the task force, she said, is to be a temporarily lived group that creates goals for the future of the site – or sites – and she requested a full recommendation be brought to council within six months of the group’s first meeting.
Other council members agreed with Blain-Bellamy's ideas.
"Time is of the essence here," councilman Justin Jordan said. "I think we have all seen what happens when we don't put that at the forefront, and you know we're obviously dealing with that and that's why this task force is so important at this time."
Councilman Autry Benton said he's excited that the topic is back on the table for council.
"That is a sacred place. It is a special place. It holds a lot of history from way back, even to me. I went to school on those grounds. It's not just one era of time, it's a long era of time that affects a lot of us," he said. "It's special to a lot of people."
Council plans to meet behind closed doors during the next city council meeting to discuss those who might serve on the task force. The council will then vote on those names in public.
The city sent a letter of intention in July to Horry County Schools, showing interest in acquiring the Whittemore Park Middle site after the school moves to its new campus.
City Administrator Adam Emrick said as of Tuesday, the city has not heard back from HCS.
Council leaders have said that the future of the Whittemore Park Middle School is an important key to the next plans for the now-vacant property where the Whittemore Elementary School once stood.
The former Whittemore Elementary School building – located on 10 acres off U.S. 378 directly behind Whittemore Park Middle School – caught fire early March 7. The building was later demolished.
The city purchased the property from Horry County Schools for $1 in 2018 with the intention of renovating it into a community center. Those plans did not come to fruition before the building burned.
There are currently no plans for the property at this time, though city administrator Adam Emrick said in July staff planned to plant wildflowers on the property to reduce some of the maintenance burden and improve the appearance of the area.
