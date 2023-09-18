City leaders on Monday delayed the vote on a planned development that could bring more than 3,300 residential units to south Conway — what would be the largest project in the city's history.

Council deferred the vote on a development agreement and annexation and rezoning requests for the property. It's unclear when the items will appear on a future city council agenda.

The proposed development, also known as the Warden Station Tract, could bring 1,763 acres of property into the city near Highway 701 South and Pitch Landing Road. Developers have proposed 3,318 units that include houses, townhouses and multifamily dwellings over the next 25 years.

Councilman William Goldfinch, who made the motion to defer the proposals, said council is tasked with picking the lesser of two evils.

“If I were king, none of this would be developed,” he said, adding he knows development of this property will happen eventually whether it is in city limits or unincorporated Horry County. “Do we want this done right or do we want this to be a burden? ...

“At this point, there’s a lot of unpacking to do. This has just come to council, the planning commission’s been dealing with this for a while.”

City officials have said the developer would begin site work within 18 months of the property being rezoning and annexed. One-fifth of the project would be completed within the first five years, and the subsequent phases would be completed over the next 20 years.

The property is not on Conway’s future land use map – a map that city officials use to guide the future of the city. The properties are, however, on the county’s future land use map as scenic and conservation, rural and rural communities.

City documents state the property includes nearly 724 acres of wetlands and 507 acres within a flood zone. Some of these overlap. A portion of the wetlands would later be deeded to the city. According to the site plans, there would be no building within the flood zone.