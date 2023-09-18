City leaders on Monday delayed the vote on a planned development that could bring more than 3,300 residential units to south Conway — what would be the largest project in the city's history.
Council deferred the vote on a development agreement and annexation and rezoning requests for the property. It's unclear when the items will appear on a future city council agenda.
The proposed development, also known as the Warden Station Tract, could bring 1,763 acres of property into the city near Highway 701 South and Pitch Landing Road. Developers have proposed 3,318 units that include houses, townhouses and multifamily dwellings over the next 25 years.
Councilman William Goldfinch, who made the motion to defer the proposals, said council is tasked with picking the lesser of two evils.
“If I were king, none of this would be developed,” he said, adding he knows development of this property will happen eventually whether it is in city limits or unincorporated Horry County. “Do we want this done right or do we want this to be a burden? ...
“At this point, there’s a lot of unpacking to do. This has just come to council, the planning commission’s been dealing with this for a while.”
City officials have said the developer would begin site work within 18 months of the property being rezoning and annexed. One-fifth of the project would be completed within the first five years, and the subsequent phases would be completed over the next 20 years.
The property is not on Conway’s future land use map – a map that city officials use to guide the future of the city. The properties are, however, on the county’s future land use map as scenic and conservation, rural and rural communities.
City documents state the property includes nearly 724 acres of wetlands and 507 acres within a flood zone. Some of these overlap. A portion of the wetlands would later be deeded to the city. According to the site plans, there would be no building within the flood zone.
In recent months, residents have expressed concerns about flooding, infrastructure that may not be able to handle more traffic and a lack of public safety to handle a growing population.
They worry about the cost of fire and police services and personnel, that the development would change the culture of Conway and that building around wetlands would create further flooding issues. Some have shared concerns about the wildlife not having anywhere to go. And, at a recent planning commission meeting, some asked the annexation be delayed until the public could get more information about public safety and infrastructure.
Over the last few months, the city’s planning commission has discussed the proposed project and development agreement. Earlier this month, the commission gave favorable recommendations on both the rezoning and annexation requests and the development agreement.
The commission recently voted 6-2 in favor of the annexation and rezoning, with changes based on staff’s and the commission’s recommendations. Those changes include sidewalk additions in some areas, the completion of the spine road throughout the development and requiring the developer to pay 100% for road improvements.
Planning commission also voted 6-2 to approve the development agreement between the city and developer.
The city council will refine the agreement and make decisions on any enhancement fees that would go toward public safety, sanitation, parks and recreation, and planning and development.
Shep Guyton, the attorney representing the applicant, said Monday that the development should pay for its impacts and he doesn’t want the development to add costs to the city.
During the public hearing for the development agreement, April O’Leary with Horry County Rising commended the applicant for the work on the project to address potential issues, though she had concerns about stormwater runoff, as well as the nearby boat landing and swamp.
She recommended the city, in development agreement, require the developer to exceed stormwater standards.
Felix Pitts, an engineer representing the applicant, said at full build-out, the area will be over managing and exceeding the city of Conway’s stormwater regulations.
O'Leary also recommended improvements be made to Kinlaw Lane so access isn't restricted during a flood event and asked developers not to put roads in areas that would flood.
She also praised the developer for the wetland buffers, clustering development to protect areas, gifting a significant amount of wetlands to the city, and added that clustering development will lessen the amount of infrastructure needed.
Pitts said if the project doesn’t go into city limits, there won’t be the significant wetland buffer, it could increase the number of units per acre, there wouldn't be a gift of land to the city and parks and recreation facilities.
The annexation and rezoning requests will need both first and second favorable readings from city council in order to be approved. The development agreement, which has already had two required public hearings, will also require two readings.
