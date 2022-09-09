The city of Conway is hosting meetings throughout September to receive the public’s input on its comprehensive plan, which includes population, housing and resiliency elements.

The drop-in sessions are from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 13, 20 and 27.

Opinions from the public are needed to help city staff as it updates the comprehensive plan.

“The Comprehensive Plan is a reflection of the goals and values of the community. We can’t complete the plan update without the community’s input," said Allison Hardin, planning and development director.

The first session will be about population in the city related to “historic trends and projections,” households, educational levels, demographics and other information about the city’s population, according to the city.

The second session will focus on housing. In the plan, this includes an analysis of information on existing houses and affordability and projections of housing needs, according to the city.

The last session on Sept. 27 will focus on resiliency in the city regarding flooding, outages, public health and the pandemic and disasters.

Conway’s comprehensive plan is a “vision and roadmap that guides future growth and development” in the city. This includes decisions on capital investments, future locations of businesses and homes and improvements to transportation, according to the city.

Questions and input may also be sent to Planning and Development Director Allison Hardin at ahardin@cityofconway.com or 843-488-9888.

To review the city’s comprehensive plan, visit https://www.cityofconway.com/news_detail_T6_R493.php.