A Conway youngster has claimed a spot in history as the first South Carolina wrestler to become American Crown Series Champion.
KJ Keith earned the title by winning two of the four national championships that make up the American Crown Series in the same year.
In addition to winning the Liberty Nationals in St. Joseph, Mo., which is necessary to claim the Series Crown, Keith also won the Dixie Nationals in Atlanta, Ga.
The other two tournaments that make up the Series include the Big Horn Nationals in Pueblo, Colo., and the West Coast Nationals in El Paso, Texas.
KJ and his father/coach Kenya Keith traveled to Missouri after capturing first place in the Dixie Nationals, considered one of the toughest youth tournaments on the East Coast.
KJ's first round bout at Dixie Nations was against the third-ranked competitor from Florida. The two battled almost three entire periods before Keith pinned his opponent with a little more than 30 seconds remaining in the match. This was a big confidence booster for Keith.
In the second round, Keith pinned the top-ranked Alabama wrestler only 19 seconds into the first period. KJ felt like he was definitely in beast-mode at this point.
In the semifinal round, the Conwayite faced off against a very tough opponent ranked first in the state of Georgia. After wrestling all three periods Keith posted a 4-0 victory to advance to the finals.
In the finals, KJ trailed the top-ranked Floridian 4-0 after the first period and things looked dim after he suffered an injury only 30 seconds into the second period.
Coaches Kenya Keith and Harold Williams walked over to check his injury.
Coach Williams asked KJ, "Are you okay?" and when he replied, "Yes sir" Williams exhorted him to get up and finish the deal.
The elder Keith then laid hands on his son and told the youngster that he prayed for him, and in prayer, God told him to tell KJ that, "This was his moment if he wanted it."
The injured Keith went into the third and final period trailing 10-6, and well aware that his beast-mode mentality had to rise and wrestle, a saying that his dad created earlier called by #RiseandWrestle.
Keith completed his come-from-behind victory by pinning his opponent with only five seconds remaining in the final round.
At the time, the match was watched by more than half the spectators at the event and was said to be the best match of the entire tournament.
In 2017, KJ’s cousin Jackson Keith, then five, became the youngest South Carolinian to win a national title. In 2018, Zy'erre Williams, Coach Harold's 7-year-old son, became the youngest kid ever to win a national title in two different weight classes.
Also, this past December, Jackson Keith’s 8-year-old brother Jacob won the 8-and-under title in the 45-pound weight class. Jacob is currently ranked number 1 in South Carolina and is ranked 21st out of the 100 top elite wrestlers in the country on Trackwrestling.com based on winning percentage.
KJ was the final member of the Rivertown Wrestling Club’s Fantastic 4 to claim the Dixie Nationals title.
After his championship in Atlanta, KJ wanted to head to the Midwest to see how he matched up against the competitors in the Liberty Nationals in Missouri.
After waking up at 3 a.m. to catch an overbooked 6 a.m. flight on Feb. 7, Kenya Keith was told that he would have to drive to Charleston to catch a 9 p.m. flight and arrive in Missouri at 8 a.m. the next day.
The elder Keith explained the importance of KJ making weight and told him that he was representing all of South Carolina.The Delta flight attendants were so amazed by KJ’s story that they upgraded them to first class, a move that made the youngster very happy.
Once the duo landed, they went to pick up their rental car. After talking to the lady at the front desk about KJ’s accomplishments, she allowed them to pick any rental they preferred.
They were astonished that their first-time experience was going so well.
The next day, at Liberty Nationals it was time to #RiseandWrestle. The father and son were both very anxious, not knowing what the day would bring.
KJ came in seeded number one at this tournament due to his recent win at the Dixie Nationals.
KJ's first round opponent was the fourth-ranked Missourian and Keith pinned him 24 seconds into the match.
In the quarterfinals Keith pinned the third-ranked wrestler from Missouri in only 36 seconds.
Up next was the number one ranked wrestler from Illinois.
"I could tell KJ was getting nervous," his dad recalled.
The youngster failed to allow his nervousness to slow him, coming through with a pin with 22 seconds remaining in the second period.
Going into the finals, KJ remembered what his mom Nina Keith told him before he left home. She reminded him that he was a "King’s Kid”, and that the Lord said, "It was already done."
KJ was now pitted against the best 8-and-under 50-pounder at the tournament the number one wrestler in Nebraska.
Interestingly, the Nebraskan wrestled in another weight class earlier the same day and claimed first place.
The stakes were very high going into this match.
If KJ won this tournament he would be the first Carolina kid to ever win the Liberty Nationals. He would also be the first Palmetto State wrestler to claim the American Crown Series.
Officials also gave out the Most Outstanding Wrestler Award to the kid who had the most pins in the fastest amount of time.
Keith immediately set out to pin his opponent. At the beginning of the final period, KJ almost had his opponent pinned with his favorite go-to move, the front head to Grapevine. Unfortunately for Keith, the referee stopped the match for injury time due to his opponent’s nosebleed.
KJ stayed calm while they cleaned the mat. He was very confident of winning first place at this point, so he was very satisfied with the win and felt a pin was unnecessary. The match ended 9-0 in the Conwayite’s favor. No one scored on Keith the entire tournament.
Even though Keith didn't receive the Most Outstanding Wrestler Award, he won something even bigger. He made history for his state.
Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy declared April 2, 2019 as Kenya Devon Keith Jr. Day (KJ Day) in honor of his many accomplishments. She also similarly honored Zy'erre Williams for his achievement at the beginning of February.
The Proclamation recognized Keith as Conway's Young Wrestling Wonder.
It read: “Whereas, Born on June 13, 2011 to Nina and Kenya Keith, KJ was delivered 28 weeks prematurely, only weighing in at 2 pounds and 14 ounces, so the privilege of living required he fight from the start.
Whereas, Horry County's youngest and only wrestler to ever hold four consecutive State Championships.
Whereas, KJ is the most acclaimed young wrestler in Horry County holding the highest winning percentage record (at the time) with 143 wins and only 13 losses in four years. Ranked #1 two years running among all 6-under and 8-under wrestlers in any weight class in South Carolina.
Whereas, Alongside KJ's tremendous athleticism, he is a honor roll student at South Conway Elementary School where he stands out as a "Good Citizen".
Therefore, Kenya Keith Jr. has proved to be Conway Strong! The residents, Conway council and Mayor of Conway, South Carolina proudly acknowledge and congratulate Keith Jr. for the discipline and hard work that led to his extraordinary successes as a wrestler and hereby declared Tuesday, April 2, 2019 as KJ Day!
To celebrate the anniversary of his special day, Keith has set his sights on conquering the Reno Worlds in Nevada. The World of Wrestling event has been called the granddaddy of them all, and is one of the largest and toughest youth tournaments in the world.
Keith also hopes to compete in the future at the Tulsa Nationals in Oklahoma, as well as the Freakshow in Las Vegas, Nev.
The family is accepting donations to help fund Keith’s journeys.
Potential sponsors or people who want to suggest potential sponsors should email kjthebeast13@gmail.com or rivertownw@gmail.com
