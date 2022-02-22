The city of Conway is holding a workshop Wednesday evening to gather the public's opinions as it develops a pathways and trails master plan.

The master plan will be created to help connect trails "between and within" communities outside Conway city limits, according to the city. The hope is the expansion of trails and connectivity will promote walking, biking and will allow the city to work with Horry County to partner on extensions to Crabtree Greenway, the city said in a release.

The public workshop drop in is set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the city's Building and Planning Department, at 196 Laurel St. Residents who are not able to attend can give input by filling out this survey.

Design Workshop, the planning team assisting with city with creating the master plan, will present a draft of the plan publicly in April. After that, the city will adopt a final master plan.