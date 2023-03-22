Some multi-family residences in Conway can now be built higher than before.

City planners proposed the change in hopes of preventing urban sprawl around U.S. 501 between Lake Busbee and Carolina Forest Boulevard.

Conway City Council voted unanimously Monday to raise the height limitations from 40 feet to 65 feet for multi-family residential developments within properties zoned high-density residential (R-3) between Lake Busbee and Carolina Forest Boulevard.

This most recent change matches the height limit increase council passed last year for highway commercial zoning in that same area.

“Focusing density in the right places can help in preventing urban sprawl,” planning department documents state. “Allowing high-density developments in the right places leaves more open land nearby, preserving more trees, greenspace, recreation areas and more land to soak up flood waters.”

The original draft from city staff proposed a 75-foot limitation and a blanket increase across the entire R-3 district. (R-3 allows for single family homes and permits duplex, multi-family, townhouse, duplex-semi-detached as a conditional use.) But, in January, Conway Planning Commission expressed concerns about that height limit, particularly in the downtown area where it would be an extreme difference compared to other properties.

City staff later made amendments to the proposal, and planning commission gave a favorable recommendation to city council.

The change, which was not made based on one proposed project, comes after multiple developers have made comments about the height restrictions in that area, city staff said.