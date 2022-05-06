Wanna party?
A Conway police officer says he was sitting in his patrol vehicle near Tongy’s on Graduate Road when three people came up and sat on the ground in an island of mulch when someone came up and asked, “Do you guys want to party?”
At that time he pulled out a clear plastic bag holding a white substance that the officer believed was cocaine, according to the Conway police report.
An officer approached the man and took the bag from the pocket he saw him put it in.
When the officer questioned him he said the white powder was cocaine.
When the officer asked if he knew why he was detained, he answered, “Because I pulled out a bag of cocaine.”
He was charged with possession of cocaine and taken to jail.
Drug/alcohol incidents
■ A Conway police report says after someone reported a woman driving on Long Avenue, who appeared to be intoxicated, he went to Long Avenue and saw a vehicle that matched the one that had been reported, according to a Conway police report.
The officer said the vehicle was moving very slowly and had both right tires on the grass shoulder of the road.
He got behind the vehicle and saw the driver roll through the stop sign at Long Avenue and Sherwood Drive before stopping in the middle of the intersection for a short period. The vehicle turned right onto Sherwood Drive.
The officer, who stopped the woman, reported smelling alcohol. He also noticed that the woman’s pupils were constricted to a pinpoint and that her speech was very slurred.
While looking for her paperwork she tried several times to give what appeared to be a payment book for a vehicle, and he noticed that she was moving extremely slowly.
The Conway policeman asked the woman if she had been drinking and she reportedly said she had. When he asked how much, she said, “Too much to be driving.”
After performing poorly on two tests, the woman told police she didn’t think she should be “doing the test.”
The woman’s mother came and took the vehicle, so it didn’t have to be towed, and the woman was taken in for a breath test.
She was charged with driving under the influence and taken to jail, according to Horry County jail records.
■ Conway police were called to a vehicle crash at about 7 p.m. on a recent evening at the intersection of Church Street and U.S. 378 where a driver had rear-ended a car in front of him, according to a Conway police report.
An officer says when he talked to the driver of the back car he smelled alcohol and found multiple Modelo beer cans in the front passenger seat.
The officer took the suspect to the parking lot of Six in A Nest where a second officer helped translate for him.
The report says the suspect performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken in for a breath test. He blew .23 and was taken to Conway Medical Center for clearance for jail.
He was charged with open container; driving under the influence, first offense; and driving under the influence, .16 or higher, first offense. He was taken to jail, according to the police report.
He was wanted
A Conway teen drew the attention of a Conway police officer because the car he was riding in did not have a proper license tag.
When the officer looked into the car, he reported seeing a marijuana grinder and a bag of what he believed was marijuana.
When the officer explained that he was going to search the vehicle, the passenger told him he had “some weed and a gun.”
The report says the officer found the marijuana and a Glock with seven bullets.
The officer checked the teen’s record and learned that he was wanted by the Department of Juvenile Justice for violating his parole. The report says he was also missing out of the Horry County Police Department.
The driver was issued a warning for the traffic violation.
The teen was charged with unlawful carry because he did not have a concealed weapons permit. Due to his age, he was also charged with possession of a handgun by person unlawful. He was turned over to an officer to be transported to DJJ for his warrant with that agency.
Vehicle accidents claim two
Kelvin Smalls, 62, was struck on U.S. 701 at 2301 Main St. in Conway at about 6 a.m. April 29. He died at the scene of multiple traumatic injuries. He was homeless. Conway Police are investigating, according to information provided by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
On April 24, Paul Liwock, 38, was struck near 7209 S.C. 90. He was taken to Grand Strand Memorial Hospital where he died two days later with traumatic injuries. He lived in Conway.
The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating, according to information provided by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
Vehicle incidents
■ A resident of Kiskadee Loop told Conway police that a neighbor came to his apartment on a recent morning when he told him that someone had broken into his vehicle, according to a Conway police report.
He said he had not been in the vehicle since three days before that.
When he checked he saw that the window on the driver’s side was broken, but nothing was taken from inside the vehicle.
Then he noticed that the trunk was open, he checked and saw that his $400 rifle that he had just bought from a cousin in North Carolina was missing. The Conway police report said the man told the officer that he had told only one person that he had the gun.
Police were able to life one fingerprint.
■ A person associated with Bumper to Bumper U-Haul told Conway police that he rented a vehicle April 2 and two days later it was taken from the Fourth Avenue location.
The business official said the keys were returned with the vehicle, and it was seen on the property at 6 p.m. on that day after the renter returned it. He didn’t know how the vehicle was entered with the keys in a lock box.
The $45,000 vehicle was entered into NCIC.
A Conway police Supplemental Report says that on April 28 the vehicle was dropped off at the location where it had been reported missing.
It was removed from NCIC.
■ An Aynor area woman told Horry County police that they had made a man give her the keys to her vehicle. She says she didn’t realize at the time that he had taken the key to the car off of the ring that he returned to her.
He later left with the vehicle, but she had been in communication with him for two days while he refused to return her vehicle, according to the report.
She thinks the man is living somewhere in Myrtle Beach. She says he doesn’t have a license and that’s why she’s never given him permission to drive the vehicle.
She said he’s got a cell phone, but has it fixed so the only active service is WI-FI and that’s how she’s able to communicate with him.
Police say the vehicle will be listed on NCIC and they will ask a magistrate for a warrant.
The also asked Horry County dispatchers to send a BOLO to Myrtle Beach police.
■ Horry County police listed a suspect(s) as armed and dangerous after there were reports of two gunshots that might have been related to a vehicle theft on Juniper Drive at about 8 p.m. on a recent night.
The report says a resident came home, took her baby inside and used her restroom while leaving the keys inside of her vehicle.
When she went back out, the vehicle was gone. She told police she didn’t hear or see anyone and that she and her baby were the only people at home at the time.
A second officer familiar with the residence said she had worked a similar case involving a person who lives at the residence. She said that case involved a shooting as well, but due to an uncooperative victim no arrests were made.
Another person told police he saw an individual walking toward where the shooting happened about five minutes before he heard the shots. His vehicle was located by officers on the far side of the house parked in a “suspicious manner”, but the woman denied that anyone else was home.
At about the time of the vehicle theft, officers were responding to a shooting about a quarter mile from this location. They believed it might be connected. They listed the vehicle in NCIC.
■ An interested person went to the M.L. Brown building recently to report a gun missing from a vehicle on Summer Drive. The gun was in the driver’s side door and the vehicle was parked in their driveway. She said the victim realized it was missing two weeks earlier, but because he had died suddenly she had not reported it.
The Horry County police report says there was no forced entry into the vehicle and no suspects. The gun was listed in NCIC.
■ A Loris woman, who was at her boyfriend’s house in the Conway section of Horry County, believes her vehicle was stolen sometime between 8:30 p.m. and 8:50 p.m. Saturday.
She says there were multiple guests there for a “drafting” party for her stepson.
When she went outside to get her wallet out of the vehicle, she saw that it was gone.
She told police she asked her boyfriend if he had moved her vehicle, but he assured her he had not.
Then she got into another vehicle and began to ride around looking for her vehicle.
That’s when she saw a state trooper out on U.S. 701 South with her vehicle that had been involved in a collision. The person who took the vehicle had fled and then wrecked into the ditch.
The police report says she didn’t know who had taken the vehicle.
Everything was gone
A woman told Horry County police that she and her husband had been taking care of property on Gale Avenue since June of 2021.
When they went to check on the property Sunday at about 6 p.m. because they hoped to put the property up for sale soon.
However, when they got there, they found that the back door was boarded up with plywood and a new lock had been installed on the outside shed.
The woman said when they removed the plywood they saw that there had been forced entry into the shed. The back glass had been removed and pry marks were seen on the doorjamb.
The police report says the woman told police that the entire residence had been “trashed” and all the furniture and appliances had been stolen.
The missing items included a stove, washer, dryer, couch, bedroom furniture, gun safe, china cabinet, antique pitcher and stand, boat, generators, camping gear and jewelry. They estimated the value of the stolen items at about $30,000.
Someone had also taken the license tag off of a vehicle in the yard.
A lawn maintenance person told police that when he saw the broken window and door, he boarded up the building. He said he asked his wife to call the homeowners.
The husband of the owner said he didn’t want to go inside the house because it was “nasty” and people had been squatting in it for some time.
Shell casings found
Conway police were called at about 7:30 p.m. one evening this past week by a caller who said a man wearing a black mask and purple shirt, described as being in his late teens or early 20s, sped by him in the opposite direction as he entered the neighborhood, according to a Conway police report.
He said the young man then drove up beside his vehicle, sitting in the road near Belladora Road. The person who called police said he told the driver to slow down while he was going through the neighborhood because children play there.
At that point, he said the driver got out of his vehicle and went to the man, who was telling him to slow down, and said, “Tonight’s not the night” and “don’t mess with me.”
At that point, he said the man was reaching toward the back of his pants, so he rolled up his window and drove away.
He said he backed into his driveway before seeing a white Toyota that he believed was the one he had seen speeding.
He said he heard two gunshots and heard the driver speed off.
The Conway police report says the officer found two shell casings in the road where the person who complained said the shooting happened.
The police report says the officer didn’t find anything that looked like any bullets had injured anything or anyone.
Structure burned
An Aynor area woman told police she might have an idea who set a home on fire and shot his gun, according to an Horry County police report.
After police cleared the property, they let the fire department in to put out the fire.
The person, who called police, said the person who might have set the fire had made threats to kill himself.
Police administratively closed the case because they didn’t have any solid evidence.
Four hours later, at about 11 a.m., police said the woman wanted to update them about the fire. The officer told her that the Horry County Fire Rescue and Horry County Police Department were studying the fire. A man who spoke with police later said the residence was an old tobacco barn and that there were issues with the electrical system because someone had run an extension cord from the structure to a motor home.
Business vandalized
A Conway police report says an officer making a property check of SOS Child Development Center on Grainger Road saw at shortly after midnight one morning this past week that the center had been vandalized.
The report says this had been an ongoing issue over the previous three days.
Camera footage showed a female in the area where the vandalism happened.
A paint can was discovered on the scene. Police planned to check it for fingerprints.
Weapon on school property
Conway police were called to the SOAR Academy on Old Dunn Lane at 9:30 a.m. on a recent morning where officials said during a morning search, a metal detector alerted as a student went through. He was taken to the side and searched with a wand, which alerted to the teen’s right inner picket where a razor blade was located, according to a Conway police report.
Police said they plan to issue a juvenile summons to the teen for carrying a weapon on school property.
Shots fired
A woman in the Green Sea area of Horry County called police about shots being fired at about 4 p.m. on a recent day.
She said that her ex-boyfriend came to her home earlier in the day after a funeral when the two argued.
As they argued, he took a black handgun and put it into a car parked in the driveway. She said after that he left, but later they reported that he was still on the property. The Horry County police report says the residents went inside and shortly after that the suspect knocked on the door. When the victim opened it slightly the suspect tried to force his way in saying his phone was inside, even though he had not been inside the home.
The woman said she managed to keep him from coming in. She closed the door and then heard several gunshots. She called police. Officers reported finding two shell-casings in the area where the victim said the shooting happened.
Another officer went to the suspect’s resident, but he wasn’t able to contact him. The police report says no one was injured and there wasn’t any property damage.
Officers planned to ask for a warrant.
Animal problems
An Horry County resident complained anonymously to police that after several complaints nothing had been done about multiple dogs that are a nuisance due to excessive barking.
The complainant says no one appears to be feeding the dogs or actually caring for them, but they are yet alive so someone has to be, at the most, feeding them occasionally.
All day, all night, all hours these dogs bark so much that the complainant went to speak with the dogs’ owner and saw then that there were no water bowls, and the dogs seemed very aggressive and wanted to attack, according to the police report. The report says the owner didn’t come to the door, but might not have been there.
The person who made the report said s(he) didn’t want anyone to get into trouble, but would like someone to find a solution to the problem. The complainant has documented and recorded at different times, but wants police to open their own investigation.
The complainant is willing to prosecute, according to the report.
Police planned to forward the complaint to Environmental Enforcement for follow-up.
It’s a rooster
A Conway man complained to Horry County police about a rooster that crows all day long, according to an Horry County police report.
He said the crowing sounds like it is coming from the River Birch Drive, Rolling Hills Drive area.
The person who complained says he is not willing to prosecute.
The report was forwarded to Environmental Enforcement for follow-up.
