Wanna party?

A Conway police officer says he was sitting in his patrol vehicle near Tongy’s on Graduate Road when three people came up and sat on the ground in an island of mulch when someone came up and asked, “Do you guys want to party?”

At that time he pulled out a clear plastic bag holding a white substance that the officer believed was cocaine, according to the Conway police report.

An officer approached the man and took the bag from the pocket he saw him put it in.

When the officer questioned him he said the white powder was cocaine.

When the officer asked if he knew why he was detained, he answered, “Because I pulled out a bag of cocaine.”

He was charged with possession of cocaine and taken to jail.

Drug/alcohol incidents

■ A Conway police report says after someone reported a woman driving on Long Avenue, who appeared to be intoxicated, he went to Long Avenue and saw a vehicle that matched the one that had been reported, according to a Conway police report.

The officer said the vehicle was moving very slowly and had both right tires on the grass shoulder of the road.

He got behind the vehicle and saw the driver roll through the stop sign at Long Avenue and Sherwood Drive before stopping in the middle of the intersection for a short period. The vehicle turned right onto Sherwood Drive.

The officer, who stopped the woman, reported smelling alcohol. He also noticed that the woman’s pupils were constricted to a pinpoint and that her speech was very slurred.

While looking for her paperwork she tried several times to give what appeared to be a payment book for a vehicle, and he noticed that she was moving extremely slowly.

The Conway policeman asked the woman if she had been drinking and she reportedly said she had. When he asked how much, she said, “Too much to be driving.”

After performing poorly on two tests, the woman told police she didn’t think she should be “doing the test.”