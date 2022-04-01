The City of Conway is looking again at extending its riverwalk to S.C. 905, but the section that will run in front of planned condominiums will come first, according to city officials.
Stephen Fitzpatrick, the condominiums developer, says they are wrapping up the property’s closing, and part of the agreement with the city was that the riverwalk would be built, at least in front of his buildings.
Fitzpatrick also has plans for a brewery, coffee house and restaurant that will be built beside the Bonfire Taqueria. The plan is for construction to start on the two buildings at the same time.
Fitzpatrick hopes to have a groundbreaking in May with construction taking about eleven months, if there are no problems getting the necessary materials.
Conway has had a permit for that portion of the riverwalk since 2018. They expect it to cost $80 per square foot for a total of $400,000.
They still want the end of the existing riverwalk to eventually connect to this new section.
The new section will have three, octagonal areas and a floating dock with an exit close to S.C. 905 and a second on the condominium property.
The permit, issued by the Department of the Army, Charleston District, Corps of Engineers, expires June 30, 2023.
Council discussed the expansion at its recent budget retreat in Wilmington, N.C., where its members asked city staff to look into paying for the riverwalk extension with hospitality funds.
City staff is working to keep nearby entities informed, meeting this past week with a beautification committee from Kingston Presbyterian Church to discuss the current plans.
The back of the church abuts the property where Fitzpatrick is planning his development. He hopes to put an alleyway that will connect with downtown between the churchyard and the condominiums.
When the idea of extending the riverwalk to S.C. 905 came up years ago, church members expressed their concerns and disapproval, but Kingston committee member Ben Burroughs said this time his group is not totally opposed to the idea.
Their biggest question is how to get the riverwalk over, under or around the railroad trestle and how to do that without impacting the church’s property. The church, located on Kingston Street, is typically considered to be one of Downtown Conway’s most beautiful spots.
Although it is not a designated tourist attraction, tourists frequently walk around the grounds, according to Burroughs.
Knowing that the city wants the riverwalk to satisfy the condominium developers puts the church in the middle, he said.
Instead of a tourist attraction, he said, “it (the church) is a burial ground that we consider sacred and a sanctuary that we consider holy.”
He also wonders about having people passing along the walk if the church repeats its practice of outdoor services that were started during the COVID scare. Burroughs said church members liked the outdoor services so they may be having more. He also wonders about the safety of the church’s children who might be playing outside.
“Hopefully we’ll find a solution that’s good for the city and good for the church…We’re doing our best to look after the church property as a cemetery and as a house of worship primarily, and then if we can do that and cooperate with the city with that riverwalk and enhance the city’s riverwalk at the same time, then that’s fine, but we’ve just got to look at all the facts and how is that going to impact the church grounds,” Burroughs said.
They’d really like limited, if any, access to the churchyard that the group has plans now to make even prettier.
Fitzpatrick, whose company is Genford Development out of North Carolina, says he has all of the approvals he needs from the city and now needs only construction permits to begin his two projects.
Going through the city’s Community Appearance Board caused a few changes in the condominium building, according to Fitzpatrick, who said they have changed materials to brick in a few spots with most changes coming on the riverside of the building.
He has also secured Greg Sisson with EXP Realty to take reservations for the condominiums. They recently began sending out floor plans for the condominiums. When they get the building underway, they’ll change the reservations to contracts.
Fitzpatrick says he’s been pleased with the city, and points out that the deal was they would put the walk all the way through.
Still, he said, the way it is now he will get “some docks and things until they get things worked out.”
