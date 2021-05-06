Conway High School’s Class of 1971 will commemorate its 50th high school reunion on May 22.
“This will be a special time together to visit with classmates, recall memories, and honor our high school experiences,” said Linda Alford Griggs, who serves on the planning committee for the event.
The reunion event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. May 22 in the Conway Sports and Fitness Center on Mill Pond Road in Conway in the Kingston and Rivertown meeting rooms.
A $20 donation per person covers the cost of food and business-related expenses of rentals, copying, nametags and decorations. Any classmate who wants to attend needs to get in touch with the “Conway High School Class of 1971 Conway SC” Facebook page as soon as possible to RSVP.
Not only was their class one of the largest graduating classes in Conway at that time, with 297 diplomas awarded, the Class of 1971 was the first fully-integrated class after Whittemore High was combined with CHS.
“The administration from both schools and the Boards of Trustees, as well as the cooperative efforts of parents, students and teachers provided the framework for harmony and understanding,” Griggs said.
Class of 1971 alumna Ballery Skipper, who joined CHS from Whittemore, said the transition was smooth.
“It was a good year for me. I tried to make friends and I truly say some of them have been lifelong friends,” Skipper said. “The student body was accepting. Of course, some were not. I never had any problems. I had gotten accustomed to being called the N-word, but it didn’t bother me. I knew who I was.”
Skipper went on to work for the Horry County Register of Deeds, and happened upon former classmate Sandra Price Causey one day when going through applications while preparing to hire a new employee.
“It’s a small world … a lot of the connections I’ve made were because of the foundation laid at CHS,” Skipper said.
Causey was named Miss Conway High School in 1971, and was crowned by now-Mayor of Conway Barbara Blain-Bellamy.
“She was the last Miss Whittemore High, and she was there to help crown me,” Causey said.
“She was such a beautiful girl, and I didn’t get to talk to her a whole lot. I wouldn’t say I was introverted, but I was on the bashful side.”
She said she worried at first about how her fellow classmates would react to her being crowned Miss CHS, but her anxiety was unnecessary as she was received with smiles and congratulations the next Monday at school, she said.
Causey agreed the integration went well.
“It was so smooth. I look at it now and think ‘Gosh, it could have been so different. It could have been chaotic and hard,’ but it was just like we were one big school and one big family,” Causey said.
Blain-Bellamy remembers the crowning and said she was honored to do it.
“I think it was such a loving act. What they recognized was that to have only the former Miss Conway High do the crowning would be to neglect the fact that there was a completely new added body to this graduating class. It would say your former queen didn’t count as much,” Blain-Bellamy said.
Larry Allen, who served as student council president for the class and who currently is the pastor of Buck Creek Baptist in Longs, said in some ways it feels like 50 years has passed, and in other ways, "there’s no way" it has been that long.
Allen credited school leadership for such a great transitional year, including then-Principal Robert Clark, who has since died.
Causey worked on the yearbook staff, along with classmate Fred Merritt. Merritt said their yearbook cover that year had special meaning.
Whittemore High’s school colors were purple and gold, and Conway High’s were green and orange. In 1970, the new colors became green and gold.
The 1971 yearbook staff decided to use the two colors that were not chosen – purple and orange – to say farewell to them, but also because they fit the theme of the “peace and love generation” of that era.
The yearbook features an opening section with text from the song Age of Aquarius by The Fifth Dimension.
Classmate Berns Massey played football for CHS and said there had been choice integration at CHS for a few years, but there were never any issues on the football field. There may have been disagreements about football plays, but nothing along race lines.
“The color of someone’s skin had nothing to do with it,” Massey said.
Then-head coach Buddy Sasser said several players came over from Whittemore, and some from their team that year went on to play in college.
“We had a lot of great players,” Sasser said.
Griggs said Coach Sasser forged positive relationships and that was part of the integration’s success.
Griggs said she is proud of their class, many of whom went on to become productive citizens of Conway and other communities through careers, volunteer work and other positive actions.
Some classmates, she said, became nurses, teachers, engineers, lawyers, city councilmen and area business owners, to name a few. Griggs herself taught at CHS for 32 years after college.
“Our class had a lot of talent and character,” Griggs said.
Howard Brantley Sr. came to CHS the year before when he was in eleventh grade.
“I didn’t have a bad time. I mean, it was different. I had to get acclimated to a different system, different people,” Brantley said.
While Brantley came to CHS in hopes of scholarships, he ended up playing basketball and ultimately went into the Marine Corps.
He returned to his alma mater after his military service and coached basketball while also teaching in the NJROTC program.
“I was getting ready to get out of the service and it just fell right into my hands. One of my mentors Jimmy Floyd was assistant principal, and I always looked up to him,” Brantley said.
Classmate Gloria Hickman Brown said she is glad she made it to see the 50th reunion.
“I don’t feel like it’s been 50 years. It’s hard to believe!” Brown said.
Brown said she credits those students from Whittemore High who came before 1971 by choice.
“Several of my classmates that had gone prior to us going, they had a more rugged experience. They paved the way and it made it so much easier for us,” Brown said. “I’d never really been around white people that much other than working on a farm…I had absolutely no problems.”
Brown said the most difficult part was that she and her Whittemore classmates had already forged their friendships and “were tossed into a situation that by the time you’re 17, you know who your friends are”.
Those students from Whittemore also ended up at base schools in Aynor High and Myrtle Beach High, too.
Brown went on to teach in Horry County Schools for 40 years, and now is retired and enjoying it, she said.
On May 14, Mayor Blain-Bellamy will give an official proclamation claiming May 22 as CHS Class of 1971 Day.
