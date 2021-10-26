Built in 1978, Conway High School is ready for some improvements.

Out of the $53 million of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER III) federal funds to address the impact of COVID-19 on elementary and secondary schools, $34 million will likely go to improving the over 40-year-old school, according to Horry County Schools.

“It’s not really been improved or had structural enhancement in some time,” said Facilities Committee chairman Neil James. He added that the original task list for these funds was a bit longer, but after getting more detail on the work required for CHS, the committee realized the need was more significant.

While some other schools in the district are close to the same age, like Socastee High, those schools have already seen major improvements, said Daryl Brown with HCS Support Services.

The bulk of the upgrades this round will be complete overhauls of the roofing and HVAC system that will meet code requirements, and Director of Planning Joe Burch said this is not a “fit and finish” renovation like new flooring, painting or knocking out walls.

“I do think there may be a need down the road to come back and look at this school from a renovation standpoint,” Burch said.

James said the upgrades are likely all code-related and should be considered a proper use of the funds.

Some of the identified issues that need a fix at CHS include: ductwork and above-ceiling HVAC systems that date to original construction era; the need for upgraded HVAC supply technology; air flow return system ductwork upgrades; humidity control issues; roof leaks and outdated coal tar pitch and gravel roof last replaced 21 years ago; building envelope leaks from old windows; and outdated fluorescent lighting to be replaced during ceiling demo and installation.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said District 7 member Janet Graham. “I submitted a list years ago of things that are just crumbling – this really gets us a long way down the road. If the board can get behind this, it is past time [to do it].”