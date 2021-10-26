Built in 1978, Conway High School is ready for some improvements.
Out of the $53 million of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER III) federal funds to address the impact of COVID-19 on elementary and secondary schools, $34 million will likely go to improving the over 40-year-old school, according to Horry County Schools.
“It’s not really been improved or had structural enhancement in some time,” said Facilities Committee chairman Neil James. He added that the original task list for these funds was a bit longer, but after getting more detail on the work required for CHS, the committee realized the need was more significant.
While some other schools in the district are close to the same age, like Socastee High, those schools have already seen major improvements, said Daryl Brown with HCS Support Services.
The bulk of the upgrades this round will be complete overhauls of the roofing and HVAC system that will meet code requirements, and Director of Planning Joe Burch said this is not a “fit and finish” renovation like new flooring, painting or knocking out walls.
“I do think there may be a need down the road to come back and look at this school from a renovation standpoint,” Burch said.
James said the upgrades are likely all code-related and should be considered a proper use of the funds.
Some of the identified issues that need a fix at CHS include: ductwork and above-ceiling HVAC systems that date to original construction era; the need for upgraded HVAC supply technology; air flow return system ductwork upgrades; humidity control issues; roof leaks and outdated coal tar pitch and gravel roof last replaced 21 years ago; building envelope leaks from old windows; and outdated fluorescent lighting to be replaced during ceiling demo and installation.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said District 7 member Janet Graham. “I submitted a list years ago of things that are just crumbling – this really gets us a long way down the road. If the board can get behind this, it is past time [to do it].”
The $34 million price tag includes all design fees and construction work, and Burch said the project would have to be done over two or three summers as the work needed is disruptive and messy.
Further down on the district's federal fund to-do list are phases two and three of HVAC upgrades for Aynor High, as well as outdoor air unit replacements for Aynor Middle, Loris Middle, Conway Elementary, Kingston Elementary and Ocean Bay Elementary.
The district said it is about 57% finished with the installation of the bipolar ionization units to help circulate cleaner air throughout the district's school buildings.
Horry County Schools received about $14 million in funding last year from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, as well as a second installment of almost $55 million, followed by an estimated $125.1 million.
The school district has until September 2024 to spend the last installment of these funds.
The monies the district has allocated in its budget for the next four years for personal device initiatives, sustainment and upkeep projects, and building modification and renovation can be paid for with CARES Act funds.
Between this school year and the end of the 2024 academic year, these funds plus a large portion of uncommitted sales tax revenues will be used to free up about $109 million for new buildings over the next four years.
