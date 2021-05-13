Conway High School's defensive line coach, who also spent time as a player at the school, has made his way into the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
James "Nate" Thompson, Conway High School's defensive line coach and former assistant under Chuck Jordan, was announced as one of the five new members of the SCACA Hall of Fame last month.
Thompson’s football career dates back to 1973 at Conway High School when he would play on the gridiron with former coach and future colleague Chuck Jordan.
After he went off to college, Thompson came back to the Grand Strand and took his first ever head-coaching job of the B team at Myrtle Beach High School in 1980.
“I thought I was hot stuff back then,” Thompson said with a laugh.
Thompson moved up the next year to help coach the JV team but after the 1983 season, he joined Conway High School as an assistant and stayed there for 15 years. Before his time at Conway came to an end, Thompson had become the defensive coordinator for the Tigers but ultimately, he was looking for a head coaching job.
Enter Choppee High School in Georgetown. The only problem? Choppee High School was set to be closed down in 2000.
“I was like wait a minute, I’m gonna come down and y’all going to close down in two years?” Thompson said.
Thompson took the job and as planned Chopppe closed down. Shortly after, Thompson began his time at Carvers Bay High, which had been completed that year and was a combination of the now closed Choppee High School and Pleasant Hill High School.
Thompson compares the combination of those two high schools to the cult football classic film, Remember the Titans.
“You had a predominantly white school in Pleasant Hill and a predominantly black school in Choppee,” Thompson explained. “We had to start bringing them together in April and May as players and getting them going.”
In his first year as head coach there, Thompson lead the team to a 10-3 record.
“It brought us together a little bit better,” Thompson said.
From there, Thompson would lead the Bears to a state championship in 2002, defeating Abbeville 21-19. It would be the program's first ever state championship in football since becoming Carvers Bay and just a second in overall history following Choppee High School’s 1995 Class A state title run.
“It’s amazing to see how they came together, the kids came together, the parents and the communities came together,” Thompson recalled. “Instead of being Choppee, instead of being Pleasant Hill, it became Carvers Bay.”
The success of Carvers Bay continued throughout much of Thompson career as he led the Bears to another state title in 2006, defeating Chesterfield 22-21. It would be the start of three straight Class A Division I state championship game appearances for Thompson and the Bears. Despite their victory in 2006, Chesterfield took the title the next two seasons.
Thompson still kept the Bears pushing for over a decade more, going all the way to the state title game again in 2013, winning region three years in a row from 2016 to 2018, and ultimately being the AA lower state runners up in his final year in 2018.
In his 20 years as a head coach a football, Thompson amassed 176 wins and 79 losses, going 32-16 in the postseason. During that time frame, he only missed the playoffs on three different occasions. He was named coach of the year in both 1A and 2A as well as a 10-time regional coach of the year.
It wasn’t just the gridiron where Thompson had success — he was also a coach for wrestling and girls and boys track. Thompson was a six-time 4A regional coach of the year for both wrestling and girls track, a two-time 2A regional coach of the year for boys track and a three time 1A regional coach of the year in boys track.
“I’ve had some good teams in Conway and some good teams down in Carvers Bay. I’ve been lucky,” Thompson said.
Despite all of the accolades, there was one thing that Thompson took away from 42 years of coaching: “Watching kids succeed and watching the community be proud of them,” he said.
Thompson has seen his players succeed at all levels. During his 20-year head-coaching career, he has had nine players play at the FBS level, nine play at the FCS level, 13 Division II players and four junior college players. Of those 35 players who played at the next level, five of them made it to the NFL, including Robert Geathers, who had a decade long career with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2004 to 2014.
“That’s the thing I tell kids, if you really want to play and dedicate yourself, there’s somewhere you can play,” Thompson said.
Not every athlete went on to play the sports that Thompson coached. Instead, they found success in their career fields, whether it was lawyers, doctors or going into the military.
“Don’t think about the pros, think about getting that education,” Thompson said in reference to his players that went on to play college football. “Take advantage of that. Play but have that mindset of what am I going to do after I graduate other than football.”
Following the 2018 season, Thompson hung up the headset and retired from football. Or so he thought. Thompson said that one day his wife asked him about all the awards he had received over the years and where he was going to hang or place them.
It was in that moment when he took a step back and realized how long he had been in the coaching business.
“My first teaching job in Myrtle Beach High School in 1980, I remember the retirement was 30 years, and I thought to myself I would never make it,” Thompson said. “Now, I had a chance to step back and realize that ‘wow, I’ve been in this business for 42 years.’”
Thompson re-joined his alma mater as a defensive line coach in 2019 and has enjoyed his time on the sidelines. Administrators at Conway High School were very happy to see Coach Thompson return to the Tigers.
“[Thompson] is a better person than he is a coach. And he’s an outstanding coach,” Conway Athletic Director Jason Cox said. “Not only is he a great mentor for our student-athletes but he’s somebody that our coaches can call on, ask for advice and things of those nature.”
Cox added that Thompson "has a way of relating" to student athletes.
“He’s a fantastic person, great friend as well,” Cox said.
Thompson will join Delmar Howell, Mike Srock and the late Bob Hayes for the 2021 SCACA Hall of Fame. Dr. Jerry Brown, a 2020 inductee, chose to be honored with this group and will join the newest members of the Hall of Fame class at the Greenville Convention Center on July 25 for the 29th annual awards banquet.
Thompson, a former president of SCACA in 2013, broke ground when holding that office as he was the first minority coach in the 67 year history of the SCACA.
“The joke at the time was I didn’t have the experience to get in but I could vote on those who could get in,” Thompson laughed when talking about his time as president of the SCACA.
Well, the joke is over and Thompson is heading into the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame. After a football career that began in 1973 at Conway High School to a coaching career that started at Myrtle Beach High in 1980, Coach Thompson feels “beyond blessed“ to have the career he’s had.
“I’ve been through the gambit and I would not change anything for the world,” Thompson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.