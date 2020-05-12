In response to S.C. Governor Henry McMasters’ easing of restrictions for South Carolina businesses and activities, the Conway City Conway has approved a three-tiered plan to reopen the river city.
In an emergency meeting Tuesday morning, council agreed for tennis courts to reopen, along with basketball courts for small groups. The dog park is also on the list for allowed activities with people expected to follow social distancing rules.
Recreation fields will reopen for individual use with social distancing and yard sale permits will again be issued.
City officials plan to provide hand sanitizer at outdoor stations and require people to use it.
Council’s biggest debate about allowing these activities concerned wearing masks.
Conway Mayor Barbara Blain Bellamy wondered if it is an infringement on people’s rights to require that they wear masks while playing tennis and basketball.
City Administrator Adam Emrick said he thinks it would be hard to enforce a requirement to wear masks, but said they will do general patrols and encourage people to wear them.
“I think if we were to do it, we’d have to have a larger supply of masks,” Emrick said, adding that they might have them at the outset, but later might not.
The Mayor pointed out that the virus remains a risk and she believes that it would be beneficial for people to wear them.
Councilman William Goldfinch said he “sort of” agreed with the Mayor. Basketball is a close sport where people are in close contact with each other, but that isn’t the case with tennis, he said.
Emrick said masks will be required only for people taking tennis lessons, not people who are actually playing.
Councilwoman Jean Timbes said she hates wearing a mask and would rather stay home than wear one, but she worried about children playing without them.
“I know it’s a pain to wear a mask. I hate it, but I do think it’s necessary,” she said.
The Mayor said she’s noticed when she’s been into a retail business or stopped to pick up food from a restaurant that it isn’t unusual for her to be the only person wearing a mask.
Not requiring masks, she thinks, will lull people into thinking things are normal again.
“I think we’ll pay for it,” she said.
Council settled for strongly encouraging people to wear them.
Councilman Larry White wondered about the city’s liability if people go into a business and contract the virus.
Emrick said the city’s primary question is if a city employee contracts the virus at work if that will qualify for a worker’s compensation claim. He doesn’t think this question has been adequately answered at this point.
Emrick hopes Phase 2 of Conway’s reopening plan will start June 1.
Phase two includes reopening the city’s playgrounds with daily pressure washing; reopening the recreation center with a complete cleaning and with limited capacity; allowing city council to meet together as a group with limited staff present and staggered seating; beginning outdoor recreation classes; reopening the Municipal Court with limited capacity; reopening city buildings to the public by appointment or with limitations; and allowing two city employees to share a vehicle when necessary.
“I just want to emphasize, there are concerns out there in the community. We got to take this thing seriously,” said William Goldfinch, who added but he doesn’t want to see people running out into the streets in fear.
Phase three, which has no target time, is to reopen city buildings to the public, including the finance building; start summer recreation leagues and summer day camps; open swimming pools; allow all facilities to resume daily routines; and begin issuing special event permits again.
Emrick explained to the council members that Conway’s residents are “not out of the woods by any stretch of the imagination.”
He said the 29527 zip code, that lies in western Conway has been the most impacted area in Horry County, followed by the South Strand that edged past 29527 recently to lead the county.
He pointed to Loris that he says has had a recent spike.
His assessment has Conway proper as remaining steady, but says things can change quickly. Statewide, he said, numbers are not dropping, with right at an average of 1,000 new cases each week. He expects those numbers of double soon as more people are tested. Up to now, only about 1 percent of South Carolinians have been tested.
About 9 percent of 12 percent of the people tested have learned that they have been infected with the virus.
He expects to see a jump in positive tests as they ramp up testing in South Carolina.
Conway has been consistent, increasing by about one positive test every few days.
Emrick’s biggest interest in keeping the emergency status for another 60 days, with the possibility of rescinding it if that becomes feasible, is getting reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for needed equipment or overtime pay if they become necessary.
Conway spokesperson Taylor Newell says the extension of the emergency status will not impact the Governor’s decision to relax restrictions on various businesses.
